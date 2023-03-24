Dehya May Finally Be Getting Her Much-Needed Rework in Genshin Impact

Image Credit: HoYoverse

Genshin Impact can’t seem to last a week without triggering some sort of drama, and although many of them can be considered overreactions, some are justified responses to certain issues. One of the latest controversies in the community is related to the newest 5-star character, Dehya. The mercenary has such a terrible kit that many have taken to calling her the worst character in the game.

Thankfully, Dehya may finally be getting a rework because HoYoverse has opened an official feedback form for the mercenary. You can access the page by opening the feedback site through the in-game link. Under the Key Focus section, you can click Feedback on Special Categories: Part II, which will lead you to Character: Dehya.

The form is very thorough, and you can put your suggestions about every aspect of the Pyro unit’s abilities in detail. Dehya fans quickly got wind of this development and immediately poured all their complaints into writing, with Reddit user Dae-Dae97 commenting that they had written several paragraphs of feedback.

A lot of things need to be fixed to make the 5-star character a viable unit, and it may take a while for the developer to address them all. One player has even written a comprehensive list of issues that the community has found, and let me tell you, there are so many that it’s embarrassing. It’s certainly not the first time we’ve seen Genshin Impact drama of this magnitude.

Another character who had a similar problem was Zhongli, who was considered a horrible unit before his rework. It took the outrage of the Genshin Impact Chinese community for HoYoverse to buff the Archon until he became an overpowered character that kind of broke the game.

We can only wait and see if this development will end up turning Dehya into a decent unit. I believe it is unlikely that she will receive the same treatment as the Geo Archon, but HoYoverse should at least fix the mess they’ve caused and make the mercenary usable.

Genshin Impact is available on PS4, PS5, Android, iOS, and PC.

