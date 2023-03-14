Dead by Daylight Patch 6.6.1 Makes Bots “Think Twice” & Be More Respectful

Image Source: Behaviour Interactive

While it’s not the biggest patch the game has received recently, the new 6.6.1 update for Dead by Daylight has improved many bugs that players might be running into throughout the game. If you regularly play in matches with bots, most of the fixes in this newest patch are going to impact your gameplay experience.

Perhaps the most important of all the bot-related bug fixes are a couple that will almost definitely increase the survivors’ chances of winning. The first fix says, “an injured bot will now think twice before attempting to heal a downed bot within the Terror Radius.” This means that, fortunately, a bot who is already hurt won’t risk itself to get to a downed bot.

The second helpful fix says, “bots now respect killers more by not getting into lockers while in the killer’s line of sight.” No one likes watching their only hope make a complete bonehead move and get themselves taken out. So now bots will have at least a little more situational awareness.

Most of the character-related fixes are visual glitches, but there is one that stands out as being particularly important for anyone playing the killer. “Fixed an issue causing killers to sometimes be unable to hit a survivor healing a downed survivor.” Hits that don’t register are an annoying problem, especially in this instance where it could mean the survivor manages to get the heal off in time that they otherwise shouldn’t.

As for the most important perk fix, it is related to one of those that provides a passive bonus. “The Friendly Competition repair bonus speed buff is now properly maintained if the Perk owner disconnects from the Trial.”

As the point of the game is that survivors are regularly at a disadvantage, it’s pretty terrible to have the one player providing a buff quit and remove it for the whole team. This way, this particular buff will be maintained, and a quitting player won’t automatically make things worse for the survivors.

The full patch notes can be found on the official Dead by Daylight website.

