Cities: Skylines II Begins Construction for 2023 Release
The city of dreams.
The elaborate city-building mechanics of the original Cities: Skylines brought a new era for simulation games thanks to its modernized visuals and convoluted management systems. Since then, fans have been waiting for another release, and now they can finally rejoice with the revamped sequel, Cities: Skylines II.
Compared to its predecessor, you’ll notice that the game’s environment has been completely remodeled to mirror contemporary times with its present-day architectural builds and technological advancements. But, of course, we also have to consider that the original launched back in 2015, so it is no surprise that the artwork has been improved.
While there aren’t many details on what the sequel will bring, there seems to be a more complex management system, increasing the challenge for dedicated fans and newcomers. Every decision you make will also shape how your city runs, where you can think of tactical plans to bring in residents, tourists, and thriving businesses. At the same time, players must ensure that the needs of their people are met by fulfilling any desires or requests.
Alongside this news is the remastered edition of Cities: Skylines for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, which is currently available to play. In this version, you can experience an enhanced version of the original by building the city of your dreams with the latest systems.
You can expect Cities: Skylines II sometime in 2023 for PS5, Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass. Builders can wishlist the game for any platform to get an immediate start on their architectural journey once it officially releases, bringing in a new generation for the simulation genre.
