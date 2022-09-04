New Cities Skylines Expansion Plazas & Promenades Gets New Video Showing Some of its Buildings

Parado released a new video showing the upcoming new expansion for Cities Skylines, titled Plazas & Promenades.

Paradox Interactive and Colossal Order released a new video showing the upcoming new expansion for Cities Skylines, titled Plazas & Promenades.

We get to take a look at some of the titular plazas that you’ll be able to build in your favorite cities, on top of some service buildings.

These include police and fire department stations, a hospital, schools of various levels, and mass transit stations as well.

You can check out the video below, on top of another showing one of the two content creators pack that will release at the same time.

Plazas and Promenades will cost $14.99, £12.99, or €14.99 depending on where you live, bu doesn’t have a release date just yet.

As a reminder, the expansion will come with the following goodies.

Pedestrian Streets: let your citizens walk freely on pedestrian-only streets! Place them in your city like any other road and create new green city centers free of most vehicles and pollution.

let your citizens walk freely on pedestrian-only streets! Place them in your city like any other road and create new green city centers free of most vehicles and pollution. Pedestrian Zones and New Policies: activate three zone-specific policies for your city including Slow Driving: all roads in the pedestrian zone, except highways, get a speed limit of 20 miles/hour. Sugar Ban: increases the average lifespan of citizens in the pedestrian zone but decreases their happiness. Street Music: increases happiness and noise pollution in pedestrian commercial zones.

activate three zone-specific policies for your city including Slow Driving: all roads in the pedestrian zone, except highways, get a speed limit of 20 miles/hour. Sugar Ban: increases the average lifespan of citizens in the pedestrian zone but decreases their happiness. Street Music: increases happiness and noise pollution in pedestrian commercial zones. District Specialization: we added 3 new district specializations: offices, high-density residential areas, and high-density commercial zones. Setting a specialization on a district affects all zoned squares in that district that will spawn buildings with a different visual appearance and a gameplay effect. Each specialization features 24 new modern wall-to-wall buildings!

we added 3 new district specializations: offices, high-density residential areas, and high-density commercial zones. Setting a specialization on a district affects all zoned squares in that district that will spawn buildings with a different visual appearance and a gameplay effect. Each specialization features 24 new modern wall-to-wall buildings! City Service Buildings: service buildings are important, but how about awesome-looking service buildings? Connect them to pedestrian zones by matching their visual style and provide services that contribute to good happiness values.

Cities Skylines is currently available for, PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), PS4, and Xbox One.