How To Fix ‘Not Enough Buyers for Products Error’ in Cities Skylines

In Cities Skylines, players may often encounter the infamous ‘Not Enough Buyers for Products’ error code. As the name suggests, not enough buyers for products message appears when there is an imbalance between the demand for goods and the supply of goods being produced by your city’s industries. As a result, the error code pops up, which leads to industrial buildings that are unable to sell their products. Luckily, we can show you some proven methods to fix the ‘Not Enough Buyers for Products’ error code.

Cities Skylines – Not Enough Buyers for Products Error Fix

As we’ve already mentioned earlier, not enough buyers for products message appears when there is an imbalance between the demand for goods and the supply of goods being produced by your city’s industries. In simple words, your industry is producing too many goods with no orders in hand. Here’s what you need to do to fix this issue:

Analyze the Demand for Goods

The first step you should follow when you encounter the ‘Not Enough Buyers for Products’ message is analyzing the demand for goods. You can view the demand for goods in your city by accessing the demand map in the main menu. This map shows the demand for different types of goods in different areas of your town. If you see that there is a lack of demand for a particular type of good, you can try to increase the demand by building more factories that require that type of good.

Reduce the Number of Industries

If you have too many industrial buildings producing the same type of goods, it can lead to an excess supply of goods, resulting in the “Not Enough Buyers for Products” error. Therefore, another way to fix this issue is by simply closing the industries that are producing unnecessary goods. In this case, you can try selling or knocking down some of your industrial buildings to reduce the supply of goods.

Disable the Mods

If you are using Cities Skylines mods, there’s a good chance that one or more of the mods may be conflicting and causing the “Not Enough Buyers for Products” error. Hence, try disabling or removing any recently added mods to see if that fixes the issue.

By following these steps, you should be able to fix the “Not Enough Buyers for Products” error in Cities Skylines and get your industries operating smoothly again.

That’s all you need to know about fixing the ‘Not Enough Buyers for Products’ error code in Cities Skylines. Before leaving, make sure to check out our other Cities Skylines content, including the beginner’s tips and tricks to conquer your journey.

