CDPR Community Director Squashes Cyberpunk 2077 Subway System Rumor

CD Projekt RED

Cyberpunk 2077’s metro mod has always been a welcome addition to CD Projekt RED’s acclaimed 2020 title. It offers a players a more immersive way of getting around Night City, without ever really being integral to the gameplay or story. Recent rumors, however, have suggested that a subway system may be officially added into the game as part of a future update, such as the Phantom Liberty expansion.

Recent rumors have centered around a new subway system, with players hopeful that the ideas behind the currently available metro mod could be built upon and made even more comprehensive. The rumors can, at least to some degree, be traced back to a translated interview with a developer in which Cyberpunk 2077‘s transit system was touched upon.

However, on March 28, CD Projekt RED Global Community Director Marcin Momot responded and poured cold water on the gossip.

Attached to an image of a Reddit post which shared the translated comments, he said: “A word of clarification on this topic as many people have been tagging me since yesterday. Nothing has changed regarding the metro system in Cyberpunk 2077 – we do not plan on adding it in the future.”

A word of clarification on this topic as many people have been tagging me since yesterday. Nothing has changed regarding the metro system in Cyberpunk 2077 – we do not plan on adding it in the future. pic.twitter.com/z7UEtyDVzH — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) March 28, 2023

Fans responded with their disappointment, suggesting CDPR take the feedback on board and try to implement it into their future titles. Cyberpunk does already have a fast travel mechanic to help players get around the world more easily, so it’s not like getting round Night City without a new subway system is a chore right now. This would just add a bit of added realism.

Regardless, it doesn’t look like an overhauled transit system is something players can ever expect from Cyberpunk 2077.

It shouldn’t be ruled out of future games though, with CDPR’s next title sure to be massively anticipated by video game fans all over the world.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. It’s upcoming expansion, Phantom Liberty, will provide spy-thriller antics and also introduce new skills, weapons, and tech. It’ll also feature Idris Elba as veteran New United States of America agent, Solomon Reed.