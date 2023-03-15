Capcom Reveals Ashley Costumes in Resident Evil 4 Remake’s Deluxe Edition

Image Credit: Capcom

Resident Evil 4 Remake’s Deluxe Edition offers many useful and interesting items that may entice players to spend extra bucks on the game. Among them are exclusive costumes that Leon and Ashley can wear. Previously, only the protagonist’s outfits were revealed, but Capcom has recently updated the official website of Resident Evil 4 Remake to unveil the alternate attires for the President’s daughter.

Unlike Leon, who has four extra getups, Ashley only has two; Casual and Romantic. The first one has her wearing a band t-shirt, a choker, platform shoes, jorts, and an excessive number of belts. She even dyes a part of her bangs with a bright pink color. This outfit certainly changes Ashley’s whole vibe, and I won’t be surprised if she launches a row of expletives while the townspeople chase her.

The full roster of Resident Evil 4 Remake Deluxe Edition extras have been revealed on the official RE website.



What do you think of the Ashley skins?#REBHFun #ResidentEvil4Remake pic.twitter.com/rnDRtxhLRy — Will | Resident Evil Central 👁️ (@ResiEvilCentral) March 15, 2023

The second set of costumes is more to my taste, and it features the young woman wearing a simple white blouse that gives her an aristocratic air. In fact, the two characters somehow remind me of vampires in these getups. Romantic Leon definitely embodies the trope of a deadly blood-sucking creature whose beautiful appearance hides his true nature.

The alternate skins are nice add-ons for the Deluxe Edition, but I guess many fans are more interested in the Original Version Soundtrack and the Treasure Map: Expansion. The Deluxe Edition also contains two exclusive weapons, Sentinel Nine and Skull Shaker, which are useful for gameplay. Personally, I will try out the Romantic and Villain Leon costumes for a while, but I’ll most likely stick to the original afterward.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Chainsaw Demo is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

