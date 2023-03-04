Broomwalking Is the Hot New Hogwarts Legacy Trend Thanks to This Glitch

Image Credit: Avalanche Software

Bugs are nothing new to players, and Hogwarts Legacy certainly has a bunch of them. Some of them can be frustrating, but others can make you laugh. A Reddit user named Dulgoron experienced the latter when they accidentally made their character walk on top of their flying broom.

The player explained that they tried to dodge an attack immediately after dismounting, which somehow triggered this weird glitch. The character could still control the broom, but instead of using their hands, they were now using their feet.

Dulgoron shared the video on Reddit, which prompted a laugh from many fans due to the absurdity of the situation. The player said they could still cast spells during the glitch, but the game suddenly shifted into a first-person perspective before causing the death screen to appear.

It seems that Dulgoron is not the only player who has experienced this issue. One YouTuber, PlayDohBear, has even uploaded a tutorial video explaining how players could replicate this bug.

First, you will need to find a ledge to trigger the glitch. PlayDohBear suggests visiting Hogwarts North Exit since you can find one close to the Floo Flame. Next, you must vault over the ledge but quickly open the radial menu and try to leap again.

Your character should attempt to mount your broomstick, and you need to immediately spam the jump button. If you time it correctly, you should now be floating on top of the broom.

As far as glitches go, this one certainly lands on the humorous side than annoying. After all, it’s not every day you see a wizard or witch broomwalking in the sky. It makes one wonder if the developer will fix this bug in the future or if they even should.

Hogwarts Legacy is now available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

