Best Kastov-74u Loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Activision

The Kastov-74u is an AR-SMG hybrid to be reckoned with.

The Kastov-74u is an incredibly powerful weapon in both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, operating as something of an AR-SMG hybrid. It’s risen in popularity as a result of nerfs that came in Season Two Reloaded so, here, we’re running through the best Kastov-74u loadout for both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Best Warzone 2 Kastov-74u Build

The Kastov-74u has grown massively in the Warzone 2 meta as a result of Season Two Reloaded weapon changes. A number of LMGs and SMGs were nerfed, pushing players to alternatives. That’s where the Kastov-74u comes in, toeing the line between ARs and SMGs and flourishing at medium ranges as a result.

As a result, our recommended build is designed to maximize the Kastov’s performance at medium ranges. The Cronen Mini Pro is the perfect optic to keep your vision clear, while the Broadside FCT Stock massively improves mobility, ADS speed and sprint speed.

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock: Broadside FCT

Broadside FCT Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

Demo-X2 Grip Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Magazine: 45 Round Mag

To balance recoil we’re opting for the FFS Sharkfin 90 underbarrel and the Demo-X2 rear grip, ensuring hitting shots is as easy as possible. Finally, the 45 Round Mag minimizes the number of reloads players will have to make; able to take down multiple enemies rapidly.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Best Kastov-74u Loadout in MW2

In MW2, you won’t need the same focus on balancing recoil and accuracy at longer-ranges. Instead, you’ll want to improve handling, ADS and mobility, where the Kastov-74u will reward you and drop opponents with an incredibly short time to kill (TTK).

As a result, we’re removing the optic and extended mags, opting instead for the BR209 barrel and 5.45 High Velocity ammo. This’ll speed your Kastov up and minimize the amount of time your bullets need to hit their target.

We’re also swapping the underbarrel, stock and rear grip out opting for slightly different picks in each area. You’ll want the Spetsnaz S10 Stock and True-Tac Grip to improve ADS and handling generally, while the FTAC Tiger Grip to reduce idle sway and recoil.

Barrel: BR209 Barrel

BR209 Barrel Stock: Spetsnaz S10 Stock

Spetsnaz S10 Stock Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

True-Tac Grip Ammo: 5.45 High Velocity

5.45 High Velocity Underbarrel: FTAC Tiger Grip

With these best Kastov-74u loadouts for Warzone 2 and MW2, you’ll be more than covered for the scenarios MW2 multiplayer can throw at you.

Related Posts