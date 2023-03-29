Apex Legends Leaks Reveal Caustic Prestige Skin, Horizon Heirloom, & New Event Skins

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment

When Respawn revealed that Apex Legends Revelry would bring brand-new events almost every month, they weren’t joking. It’s all part of a plan to bring the Battle Royale back to the spotlight again – or close to it – after a huge decrease in the player base the past few seasons. Respawn really wants the community to engage with Apex like before, and the massive leaks from today’s update prove it.

Apex Legends data miners KralRindo and HYPERMYST posted massive leaks on Twitter this afternoon, such as cosmetics for the next event, the long-rumored Prestige skin for Caustic, cosmetics for the next season, and a tease of the next legend to get an Heirloom in the game. If you’re interested in seeing what’s to come, check out the latest Apex Legends leaks below.

Caustic Prestige Skin Leak

Every so often, a new legend gets its own Mythic rarity skin, which is referred to as their Prestige skin. According to reputable leaker KarlRindo, Caustic will be the next legend to get a Prestige skin in the game, which you can see below.

The Caustic Prestige skin will be in the next Collection Event titled Veiled. To get the skin, you will have to unlock all 24 cosmetics from the event or buy it separately with Mythic Shards.

Caustic prestige skin finisher pic.twitter.com/vaiTy8MQiL — KralRindo (@kralrindo) March 28, 2023

Caustic will also be getting a pretty toxic finisher, in which he will quite literally vomit on the opponent… players certainly won’t want to be hit with that one.

Apex Legends Veiled Event Skin Leaks

The Veiled Event will be a completely new event coming to Apex Legends, which is expected to come out before the Golden Week Event. Many legends will be getting new skins as part of this event, which can be seen below thanks to HYPERMYSTx.

Showcased above are all of the legendary skins that will be available during the event – Octane, Caustic, Wattson, and Rampart are looking luxurious as ever in their expensive skins.

Sticking with the golden theme, there will also be weapon skins for R-99, CAR, Sentinel, and Spitfire.

Octane, Seer, Caustic, and Rampart will be getting new banner frames as part of the Veiled event, fans can only hope they will be having matching new skins as well.

Wraith, Pathfinder, Valkyrie, and Loba are also apparently getting Epic skins, which still stand out despite being a lesser rarity.

The Veiled Collection Event will have its own free event pass in which players will be able to earn rewards. If players are able to complete every tier, there will be a Newcastle skin to claim at the end.

Apex Legends Golden Week Skins Leak

Golden Week is a cosmetic-based event in the store featuring bundles with Japanese-inspired skins. It’s most likely to happen by the end of April to early May, as part of the celebration of many holidays taking place in Japan.

Golden Week Sale Skins pic.twitter.com/M8LjOVwSwt — KralRindo (@kralrindo) March 28, 2023

The skins showcased above aren’t confirmed to be part of the Golden Week event, but they do seem inspired by Japanese culture so it’s likely. Lifeline, Pathfinder, Valkyrie, and Wraith are some of the legends who are apparently receiving Golden Week skins.

New Goldenweek banner frames pic.twitter.com/THCDezz086 — KralRindo (@kralrindo) March 28, 2023

In addition to their skins, Lifeline, Valkyrie, and Pathfinder will also be getting banner frames to compliment their new outfits.

Apex Legends Season 17 Leaks

Season 17 is over a month away, but that doesn’t mean fans can’t anticipate what’s to come.

Season 17 epic banner frames pic.twitter.com/tfHy0FTujA — KralRindo (@kralrindo) March 28, 2023

Above are some of the leaked banner frames that will probably be part of the season 17 battle pass, but some might end up in the store instead.

Made a new video showcasing new horizon heirloom animations



link: https://t.co/nRRnopCXls pic.twitter.com/TKW8fcq8uf — KralRindo (@kralrindo) March 28, 2023

It seems that the next legend to get an Heirloom in the game will be Horizon, which is likely to be the gravitational manipulator introduced in Season 7. It’s not yet confirmed whether her heirloom will be released this season or later in the future, but there are already animation leaks and images of her heirloom set which certainly points to her being the next legend with an Heirloom following Ash.

Those are all of the Apex Legends leaks available at the moment. For other leaks, news, and guides on Apex, such as the best reticle colors to enhance your gameplay, feel free to check out the related posts below.

Related Posts