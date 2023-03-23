Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection Event: Start Date, Rewards, Ash Heirloom & More
Remember to pack extra sunscreen.
Apex Legends has been hitting the collection events hard lately, giving players plenty of challenges to complete as they work through the season 16 battle pass. Respawn Entertainment isn’t showing any signs of slowing, and the next event promises plenty of fun in the sun. Here’s everything we know about the Apex Legends Sun Squad collection event.
Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection Event Start and End Dates
The Sun Squad collection event will start on March 28 and end on April 11, giving players plenty of time to run through the free reward tracker.
Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection Event Rewards
The announcement only shows off a few of the skins available through buying event packs (such as a Wingman, Havoc, and Flatline), but those all cost Apex Coins.
As with every collection event in Apex Legends, there is a free reward tracker that anyone can progress by completing event challenges such as getting kills and assists as well as simply playing matches.
Players Will be able to earn the following:
- Sun Squad Event Badge
- Music Track
- Apex Pack
- Six Character Trackers
- Weapon Charm
- Epic Bangalore Skin
- Legendary Devotion Skin
- Legendary Charge Rifle Skin
Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection Event Ash Heirloom
After the previous collection event offered only a reskin of an existing Wraith Heirloom, it is finally Ash’s turn.
Buying all 24 packs in the collection event will earn players the Strongest Link Heirloom for Ash, which takes the form of a pair of deadly nunchucks.
Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection Event Heatwave LTM
The new collection event will feature a brand-new LTM (Limited Time Mode) for Trios that will have players avoiding the deadly sun and sticking to the shade when it heats up. This new way of fighting will lock players to less defensible positions to trap them indoors to escape the sun’s rays. However, a special new sunglasses item will be available in care packages to increase player survivability.
This is everything you need to know about the Apex Legends Sun Squad collection event. For more Apex Legends guides and content, take a look at our links below.
