Who Is Mujina in Wild Hearts? Answered

Image via Electronic Arts

As you journey through Azuma and take on the mighty Kemono, you’ll come across plenty of people — particularly in the settlement of Minato. But there is one character who is with you from the beginning of your journey, whether you needed them to be or not. Without further ado, we’re here to answer who Mujina is in Wild Hearts.

Mujina’s Role in Wild Hearts Explained

Voiced by Yuta Koga, Mujina is a musician of mysterious origin in Wild Hearts, and a character the player meets very early on. As you’re going through the opening/tutorial of game, players come across Mujina for the first time shortly after discovering the Source of the Music. He is the source, of course.

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

As the player takes their seat, he’ll ask about your own origin, which prompts the character creation phase of the game. He speaks in very flowery language as his face remains hidden behind a wooden mask, but the tutorial certainly isn’t the last you’ll see of Mujina.

The man behind the mask appears sporadically on your journey throughout — before you begin hunting the mighty Kingtusk and after defeating the dreaded Lavaback are just two such instances. For what it’s worth, Natsume and Suzuran do not know who you are speaking with shortly after you’ve defeated the Lavaback — almost as though Mujina was never there at all.

That’s all you need to know for now with regard to who Mujina is in Wild Hearts, but if you’re looking for more in-game information, don’t let us slow you down. Be sure to check out all of our other guides and updates that Twinfinite has to offer at the links below.

Related Posts