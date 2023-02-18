How to Beat Lavaback in Wild Hearts

Image Source: EA.com

There are specific ways to distinguish Kemonos in Wild Hearts. Of course, appearance is the first option that comes to mind, but more importantly, there’s strength. Kingtusk was the first central boss you encountered, and now, the second main boss has appeared, named Lavaback. This raging monkey is unlike any Kemono you’ve fought thus far, and it means business. So today, let’s discuss how to defeat Lavaback in Wild Hearts.

Wild Hearts Lavaback Boss Fight Guide

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

Lavaback is the first three-star Kemono you’ll encounter, and unlike Kingtusk, it has plenty of ways to defeat you with ease. This Kemono specializes in ranged attacks, where it will throw molten rocks at you but occasionally hurl itself your way if you stray too far from it. The best way to fight this beast is to get up close and personal with it, limiting its ranged attacks.

Since its body is mainly made of rock, hitting its tail or legs won’t do you any good. That said, its head is its most significant weak point, which, more often than not, you won’t be able to hit, so try aiming for the body to get some damage. Water-based weapons and armor will give you the best advantage here, so make sure to craft some Spineglider gear before taking on Lavaback.

Otherwise, when enough damage is dealt, Lavaback will retreat to a new area, and activate its Enraged state.

Lavaback Enraged Boss Fight Guide

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

Lavaback’s Enraged state is where things get heated; literally. One of its new attacks is creating a large ring of fire around it that will explode after a short period of time. When you see the ground burning up around you, that’s the signal to run. On top of that, Lavaback’s arms can now stretch and hit you from long distances like Luffy from One Piece, which might be a nice nod to him since his full name is Monkey D. Luffy.

Lavaback will eventually cool down though, and once it does, use this opportunity to deal massive damage it, and secure the finishing blow.

That’s everything you need to know on how to defeat Lavaback in Wild Hearts. Be sure to check out our latest Wild Hearts guides, like how to view Kemono health bars, and more below.

