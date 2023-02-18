Image Source: Omega Force and EA

Fans of the monster-hunting genre will know that nothing makes you scratch your head quite as much as wondering how much health the beast you are fighting has left. The eternal question is whether or not you will kill the monster before it kills you. Wild Hearts has recently released and unfortunately, it has many players considering similar things. You may soon find yourself thinking about how to view enemy Kemono health bars in Wild Hearts, so we have it all answered in our guide here.

How to View Kemono Health Bars in Wild Hearts

Unfortunately, you cannot view enemy Kemono health bars in Wild Hearts, even during combat.

This shouldn’t come as that big of a surprise though, as the same can be said of Monster Hunter, one of Wild Hearts’ biggest sources of inspiration. In it, one can’t rely on a bar that shows how much health their quarry has, and instead must utilize other elements to determine how close it is to death.

How to Know Kemono Health in Wild Hearts

This does not necessarily mean that the Kemono’s health is just left up to your speculation, however, as the game does offer some different ways of telling how much further you need to bring it down to finish the monster off.

The method that the game employs to show players how much health an enemy Kemono has is through the beast’s behavior. Each Kemono in Wild Hearts will have its own set of quirks that make up its behavior prior to and throughout combat, but the game will thankfully tell you about these after you have hunted down five of the one Kemono.

More generally, each Kemono has the same set of changes during a fight that indicate how you are doing. The first one is its tendency to run away after it has taken a chunk of damage. When the Kemono runs, it is likely close to reaching its enrage state, the next stage all Kemono hit during combat. Just chase after it and continue fighting it wherever it stops. This can happen more than once depending on which Kemono you pursue.

You will know a Kemono has become enraged once your character or co-op hunting partner’s character says so. You will see this in a dialogue box to the left. The Kemono will also start glowing bright red in different spots and begin using a new set of attacks against you that are generally much more quick and aggressive. At this point, you may also see your Kemono lose limbs or struggle when trying to run away again.

That is all you need to know regarding how to view enemy Kemono health bars in Wild Hearts, so you can now get out there and hound your prey more easily. Be sure to watch for the enraged state and read up on the Kemono you wish to hunt in-game. If you are interested in reading similar content, have a look at our related articles below.

