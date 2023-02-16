Wild Hearts Kemono List: Every Monster Type & Variant

Image Source: Twinfinite via Electronic Arts

Wild Hearts is undoubtedly a beautiful game, from its vibrant forests to its floral monsters, the Kemono. The Kemono are a core feature of the gameplay as you must take them down through hunts and use materials dropped by them to upgrade or forge new armor and weaponry. If you are wondering about every one of the monster types and their variants, we have compiled a handy Wild Hearts Kemono list for you to refer to.

What Are Kemono?

Kemono are nature-infused beasts that have evolved alongside the world around them to develop unique elemental characteristics. They each have different appearances, personalities, hunting styles, and sizes. When playing Wild Hearts, your primary goal will usually be to hunt them, so be sure you know about them before approaching them.

Every Kemono in Wild Hearts

Now that you know about the Kemono, you are probably wondering about the various versions you will come across while playing Wild Hearts. While the diversity of Kemono is not too vast, each creature still stands out amongst the other wildlife and comes with unique characteristics We will discuss each one we know of thus far and describe it below.

Amaterasu

This sun-soaked bird is majestic both in its appearance and lore as it has been worshipped as a kami, or God, of the heavens since it had first been seen. The Amaterasu is a flying Kemono with a vast wingspan and bright red plumage. These beautiful beasts are as elusive as they are stunning, seeing as there is no more information on them despite how highly they were revered. They specialize in aerial combat, making them tricky to hunt.

Deathstalker

An icy blue canine, the Deathstalker or Rasetsu is as relentless as it is awe-inspiring. This Kemono is said to emit a cool chill and has the ability to summon ice where there is not even one drop of water. It builds its own “castles” out of this ice and hunts with its pack to quickly take down prey. Deathstalkers are fast, strong, and combative, even toward other Kemono. Be careful when approaching this cold canine.

Dreadclaw

This terrifying yet vibrant cockerel has a crow that can tear through the earth and leave you permanently deafened. The Dreadclaw or Himetosaka uses this screech to destroy everything around it and stun its prey. A Dreadclaw’s cry is said to be so loud, it pierces through villages that are far in distant lands and destroys buildings. This is not your friendly neighborhood chicken, but you will want to turn it into nuggets.

Earthbreaker

Size is not always everything, but the sheer massive stature the Earthbreaker or Kunin’arashi carries with itself is enough to terrify us. This giant beast is said to take in the earth and swallow mountains whole, perhaps contributing to the biome it carries upon its own back. It might seem an impossible feat to take one of these big guys on, but they do thankfully have vulnerable spots between all that hard rock.

Emberplume

There is perhaps no Kemono more mind-bogglingly beautiful than the Emberplume or Shiranui, an avian beast that resembles a peacock. Its feathers are long and wispy, ablaze with blue flames that have destroyed both hunters and the land beneath them. Some people fear the Emberplume while others revere it, but nobody can deny its grace and its power. These guys are said to be born of fire, something to keep in mind while hunting them.

Fumebeak

There is a legend about the crow or raven stating that they are symbol of death. The Fumebeak or Kuromatoi is a crow-like creature that definitely lives up to that legend’s reputation as it is surrounded by its own corrosive, toxic miasma. Its fumes release over time and will eat away at its prey, causing anything within its vicinity to writhe in pain and slowly wither away.

Golden Tempest

The Golden Tempest or Aragane is said to be the embodiment of the wind, blowing people toward their riches and blowing others to their death. It hails from a mysterious place in the far north known as the Golden Sea, an area marked by its expansive sand. Some go here seeking gold while others stay away knowing that nobody usually returns. The Golden Tempest excels in ranged attacks as it uses wind to its advantage, meaning that you must be quick and avoid the attacks from afar.

Goldshard

There is a porcupine-like Kemono that takes everything frightening about the animal and multiplies it tenfold. The Goldshard or Koganebari is a beast marked by its hard spikes and savage attacks. These guys are covered by those protective spikes and can launch them toward those who get too close. While this may not sound too bad, the spikes are deadly and can easily kill hunters.

Gritdog

If you are wondering what the cute, raccoon-looking Kemono is, we advise you stay away. The Gritdog or Sunatsuzumi is an adorable yet terrifying beast that makes use of magnetic fields to manipulate ironsand and use its shaped results. Every Gritdog has within itself a naturally magnetic lodestone allowing for this, and hunters can expect to be reminded of their own Karakuri as they see the Kemono’s structures created.

Kingtusk

The first boss players will encounter in Wild Hearts is the giant boar known as Kingtusk or Yama’ugachi, and it will definitely prove its worth as an opponent. Size is not the only advantage this beast has as its face is embellished with multiple eyes that are used to hunt prey. Its sense of smell is also incredibly strong, meaning that it will be able to detect your presence from a bit of a distance. The name Kingtusk has rightfully been assigned to the boar as it thrashes around with its two large tusks, tearing through anything in its path. Hunters should make use of Karakuri in this battle to block it.

Lavaback

A giant ape that launches molten rocks at its target and has teeth the size of people? That would be the Lavaback or Jigokuzaru, a volcanic creature that makes incredible use out of its limbs to get around and come out victorious in combat. Hunters will have to take care while fighting the Lavaback as it employs the use of both melee and ranged attacks during combat. The great beast can set the ground ablaze, too, so keep an eye out on all angles of your area while fighting.

Ragetail

While the Ragetail or Hanayadoshi is a relatively early opponent, it is by no means a simple Kemono to take down. This rat-like beast with flowers growing from its head is stunning but seriously dangerous when approached. Its blooming tail is used as a spring so hunters need to be cautious and dodge out of its way when it charges. The Ragetail is said to be permanently hungry with a starvation that nothing can quite satiate, so it is always looking for smaller prey or people to hunt. Yes, its babies are adorable but please do not approach them.

Sapscourge

The Sapscourge or Kohakunushi is perhaps an allergy sufferer’s worst nightmare. These tree-like creatures secrete both pollen and sap from their rough skin, slowing hunters and prey alike. Its own pollen causes it to sneeze which causes sap to go flying. Even if this Kemono is not exactly in control of its own abilities, it is still tall and terrifying. Be ready to be slowed down while it prepares to take a hit at you.

Spineglider

There is one more flying Kemono on our list and it is the Spineglider or Tsunobashiri. This gliding beast is extremely territorial and will stop at nothing to defeat any intruders. It produces a liquid that eventually solidifies and becomes a hard, rock-like mineral. These are used by the creature mid-air to act as footholds before it swoops in on its prey. Hunters will know their territory is nearby when they see large stone structures, appearing almost as pillars.

That is the end of our Wild Hearts Kemono list which means that you are likely ready to go take some of these bad boys on yourself. While these are the Kemono we know about right now, the developers have announced upcoming free DLC that will add new beasts to hunt. If you want to look at some of our other related content, have a search below or read what we thought about the game before buying it when our review goes live.

