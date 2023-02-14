Image Source: EA.com

Wild Hearts is finally out for all to experience, and it has an abundance of weapons, armor, monsters, and more for players to enjoy. However, before they can do so, they must defeat the first boss/kemono that stands in their way, Ragetail. So today, let’s discuss how to defeat Ragetail in Wild Hearts.

How To Beat Ragetail In Wild Hearts

Ragetails are very straightforward to fight, being the first monster in Wild Hearts. They rely heavily on their giant tail to damage you, but they won’t hesitate to occasionally claw and bite at you. Their biggest weakness is the head, though swiping at the tail will be just as effective. Fire-based weapons will give you the greatest advantage against them, though this won’t matter much when you’re first starting out.

After enough damage is dealt, the Ragetail will retreat to a new area where it’s rinse and repeat from there. However, it will now occasionally shoot a small projectile at you if you’re too far away from it, so try and stick close if possible. Once again, after you deal enough damage to it, it will retreat one more time to make one final stand against you.

Ragetail (Rage Mode)

With the battle nearing its end, the Kemono will activate its innate “Rage Mode”. As you enter the third area, the Ragetail will let out a loud roar and begin to glow red and orange, almost as if it’s burning. Make sure to step away when this happens, as a giant tree will spawn next to the Ragetail, dealing immense damage if you are close by. From here on, the beast will be hyper-aggressive toward you, swinging its massive tail that deals more damage than before.

Dealing enough damage to the Kemono will temporarily snap it out of the “Rage-Mode”, allowing you a small opportunity to deal considerable damage against it. Shortly after, it will go into the Rage-Mode once more and will remain as such for the rest of the fight until you defeat it or vice-versa. When enough damage is dealt, the Kemono will let out one more roar, fall to the ground, and awaits your finishing blow. Proceeding with the finishing blow will destroy it, and you will have successfully defeated a Ragetail.

That’s everything you need to know on how to defeat a Ragetail in Wild Hearts. Be sure to check out our latest Wild Hearts guides, like whether or not it has Steam Deck support, and more below.

