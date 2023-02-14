Image Source: EA.com

Wild Hearts uses a variety of different animals as the basis of their monsters. There are boars, wolves, gorillas, and then there’s Sapscourge, a squirrel-like Kemono who’s up to no good. This monster is your second main fight during the story, and you’ll have to fight it a few more times after that. So today, let’s discuss how to defeat Sapscourge in Wild Hearts.

How To Beat Sapscourge In Wild Hearts

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

As mentioned before, Sapscourge is a squirrel-like Kemono with unique abilities. For starters, unlike Ragetail, which only uses its tail or claws to attack you, Sapscourge will literally throw its whole body at you. In particular, it likes to perform multiple sweep attacks where it spins around to try and knock you off your feet. Think of fighting this Kemono like a dance, only this time, you need to wait for just the right moment to strike. Like Ragetail, Sapscourge is weak to the Fire element, with its head and tail being the weak points.

However, what sets this monster apart is its unique perk: the sap on its body. Every once in a while, Sapscourge will throw molten chunks of sap at you, and if hit by it, you’ll be slowed, preventing you from dodging. The sap will eventually wear off, but you can remove it immediately by using your Karakuri Spring, which will wipe it off for you. Otherwise, after enough damage is dealt, Sapscourge will transition to different areas of the map. When its health is low, it will move to the third and final area, and begin the final showdown.

Sapscourge (Rage Mode)

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

As a last-ditch effort, Sapscourge will activate its Rage Mode when its health gets low and begins oozing sap. Unlike Ragetail, Sapscourge primarily focuses on drowning you in sap rather than becoming hyper-aggressive with its body. Sapscourge will start to use large blast attacks that send out numerous gunks of sap at you, which like before, will slow you, thus preventing you from dodging. However, one Karakuri Spring will fix that with minimal effort.

Overall, Sapscourge isn’t a difficult fight; just annoying if you’re hit by the sap one too many times.

That’s everything you need to know on how to beat Sapscourge in Wild Hearts. Be sure to check out our latest Wild Hearts guides, like what platforms Wild Hearts is available on, and more below.

