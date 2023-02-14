All Available Wild Hearts Platforms and Systems

Image Source: Koei Tecmo and Omega Force

Wild Hearts, the latest project from Dynasty Warriors developer Omega Force, offers a new alternative to the popular Monster Hunter series. Set to be published under the EA Originals line, players will hunt down massive monsters known as Kemonos across several large areas in single-player and multiplayer gameplay. With such a promising premise, gamers may wonder what systems the game will be released for. Here are all the platforms Wild Hearts will be available on.

All Systems Wild Hearts Is On

Wild Hearts will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The game will also feature cross-platform play, meaning your console of choice won’t preclude you from enjoying the game with your friends. And while there are no plans to release the game on either console’s respective subscription service – Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus – Game Pass and EA Play users will be able to try out a 10-hour free trial.

Despite this, there are no plans to release the game on last-generation platforms; as current-gen consoles have become more available, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One ports have started to be phased out, which appears to be the case with Wild Hearts. There also appear to be no plans to release this on the Nintendo Switch, as neither EA nor Omega Force have commented on a Switch version. Perhaps the studios want to wait to see how successful the game becomes, and will then cross that bridge when they get there.

That’s all the platforms Wild Hearts will be available on. If you’d like to learn more about Wild Hearts, check out Twinfinite’s article on the game’s plans for post-launch content.

