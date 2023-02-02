Wild Hearts’ Executive Producer Details Post-Launch Content & Microtransactions

Image Source: Koei Tecmo and Omega Force

The Wild Hearts release date is not far off, which means the juicy details are finally being revealed. The game’s Executive Producer, Lewis Harvey, took to Reddit for an AMA about all things Wild Hearts. In between all the questions about the Kemono creatures, Harvey answered a question all about what sort of monetization players can expect.

Reddit user Grand_Fun8174 asked, “I suppose one of the biggest questions outta the gate is what should we expect for the game’s monetization? Will there be microtransactions? If so what kind of items will be for sale?” As things have been faltering recently regarding live-service games, this is a reasonable concern.

Lewis Harvey took this opportunity to reveal that “all post-launch content will be free, including new Kemono and more! We don’t have any plans to feature MTX.” This certainly means big things ahead for Wild Hearts, as it suggests EA is confident that the game will be a huge hit.

Considering that EA is positioning Wild Hearts as the ultimate Monster Hunter killer, going this route only makes sense. Main competitor Monster Hunter Rise has sold weapon packs and an expansion, so announcing that Wild Hearts to give content away at no extra cost is a bold move to steal focus.

Twinfinite got the chance to do a hands-on preview in October 2022 and found the combat intuitive with unique designs for the Kemono. Wild Hearts is only releasing on current-gen hardware and will be out on Feb. 17 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

