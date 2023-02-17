When it comes to “Monster-hunting” games such as Wild Hearts, you’ll hit a wall at some point or another. This could be a learning curve or, in some cases, a monster so tough that it seems impossible to beat. Kingtusk is one of those walls you will encounter in Wild Hearts. So today, let’s discuss how to defeat Kingtusk in Wild Hearts.

How To Beat Kingtusk In Wild Hearts

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

Kingtusk is unlike any Kemono you have fought thus far in Wild Hearts. It’s nearly double the size of your average Kemono, and it hits twice as hard. Most of the beast’s attacks will either one-shot you or leave you barely alive. Our first recommendation before fighting this monster is to craft all of the Sapscourge Kemono’s armor to give you a better chance of surviving the brutal attacks from Kingtusk.

Like the other Kemono you’ve fought thus far, Kingtusk has a massive weakness to the Fire element, and its head is its most significant weak point. However, since most of the attacks it uses involve using its head, you’re better off sticking to its hind legs and slowly chipping away at it. When you deal enough damage, Kingtusk will retreat to a separate area.

Kingtusk Rage Mode

Image Source: EA via Twinfinite

Unlike other Kemono, Kingtusk makes no qualms about using its rage mode earlier rather than saving it for a last-ditch effort. This is easy to identify as the beast’s tusks will begin to glow as if they’re burning, and giant roots will spawn around it. As one would guess, all of the Kemono’s attacks now hit harder than before, and it will now use new moves, such as spawning a row of roots at you that deal massive damage. Once again, please stick to the beast’s hindlegs to give yourself the best opportunity to deal damage to it.

When enough damage is dealt, Kingtusk will retreat once more for a final stand. Make sure to restock on healing water ahead of time because it all comes down to this. Like the other Kemono, Kingtusk will remain in its rage mode for the rest of the fight, so please be sure to stay close to it instead of keeping your distance. Again, keep chipping away at its hindlegs until it’s finally ready to be dealt the finishing blow. This is by no means an easy fight, and in all likelihood, it will take multiple attempts to defeat it, but if you do, you will have overcome the first major hurdle of Wild Hearts!

That’s everything you need to know on how to defeat Kingtusk in Wild Hearts. Be sure to check out our latest Wild Hearts guides, like how to play co-op, and more below.

Related Posts