Team White Chocolate Sweeps Latest Splatfest in Splatoon 3

Image source: Nintendo

The latest Splatoon 3 Splatfest has come to an end, and Team White Chocolate has been crowned the winner. It swept its competition and beat both Team Dark Chocolate and Team Milk Chocolate to decide which type of chocolate is best.

The categories that decided the winner were a sneak peak round, popularity, open battles, pro battles, and tricolor battles.

Amazingly, Team White Chocolate won all five of these categories. It was the most popular team and also won the most battles of all types. The final score of the Splatfest was 0-0-57.

Here was the breakdown of how Team White Chocolate scored in each category:

Sneak Peak (8p) – Team White Chocolate (35.16%)

Popularity (10p) – Team White Chocolate (42.22%)

Open Battles (12p) – Team White Chocolate (36.63%)

Pro Battles (12p) – Team White Chocolate (35.5%)

Tricolor (15p) – Team White Chocolate (33.94%)

The Splatfest lasted all weekend long, starting on Friday evening and lasting through Sunday evening. After the first half ended on Saturday night, Team White Chocolate was the leading team, and Tricolor matches began.

This was the fourth official Splatoon 3 Splatfest since the release of the game last year in September. Last month in January, Team Sweet beat Team Spicy and Team Sour to determine which flavor is the best.

All participants of the Splatfest will receive Super Sea Snails, which are used to add sub ability slots on gear and reroll gear abilities; the higher rank you earned while battling during the Splatfest the more Super Sea Snails you’ll receive, with Team White Chocolate participants earning a bonus number.

In other news, this past week we learned about the upcoming Splatoon 3 expansion pass that will be launching in two waves starting this spring.