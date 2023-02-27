Old Favorites Join the Cast of Paradox Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Image via The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Day is here and the Pokemon Company dropped a bombshell in the form of two new Paradox Pokemon coming to Scarlet and Violet. They are called Walking Wake and Iron Leaves, which are new versions of Suicune and Virizion, respectively.

Walking Wake will be exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet, whereas Iron Leaves is exclusive to Pokemon Violet. You’ll be able to battle and capture the new Paradox Pokemon by participating in their respective Tera Raid battle events.

Image via The Pokemon Company

Iron Leaves drops the original dual-typing of Grass and Fighting that Virizion had for Grass and Psychic, whereas Walking Wake adopts Dragon typing alongside the original Water typing that Suicune had. When captured, Walking Wake will have a Water Tera Type and Iron Leaves will have a Psychic Tera Type.

According to the Chief Operating Officer of The Pokemon Company, Takato Utsunomiya, the Tera Raid battle event will start shortly after the broadcast of Pokemon Presents ends, meaning now is a good time to prepare. Make sure Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are up-to-date with the latest patch and use the in-game Poke Portal News to download the new game data.

It should also be noted that you may only capture one Walking Wake and one Iron Leaves per save data during the event. Any Tera Raid Battles with either Paradox Pokemon afterwards will only net you rewards. If you are unable to participate, you’ll get another chance to catch them at a future event.

