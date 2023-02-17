How to Solve Key of Admittance Puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Source: WB Games

There are a few secret quests that you’ll easily miss in Hogwarts Legacy if you’re not scouring every inch of the castle for them. One of them involves the mysterious Key of Admittance, which requires you to jump through a couple of hoops before you can even start the quest and claim your reward. With that out of the way, here’s how to solve the Key of Admittance puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy Key of Admittance Quest Guide

Before you can even start this quest in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll first need access to Alohomora level 3. The unlocking spell can be upgraded by talking to Gladwin Moon as you collect Demiguise Statues for him. If you’re having trouble with that quest, we have a full guide detailing the locations of every Demiguise Statue in the game.

In addition to that, you’ll also need access to a broom, which you should have already if you’ve unlocked Alohomora.

Where to Find the Key of Admittance

The Key of Admittance itself can be located in the Headmaster’s Upper Study, which is a secret room you won’t find on the Hogwarts Legacy map. To get here, head over to the Grand Staircase, then walk out into the courtyard.

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

Hop onto your broom and fly directly above to the highest tower of Hogwarts, and look for a small circular space that you can land on.

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

You’ll see a door that you can interact with, and you’ll only be able to open it with Alohomora level 3. Once inside, grab the Key of Admittance lying on the desk.

Where to Use the Key of Admittance

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

With the Key in hand, fast travel over to the Trophy Room, then follow the curved path to the gate on the next floor. Open it with Alohomora, and keep following the staircase up until you reach another door.

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

Use the Key of Admittance to open it to complete the quest. Don’t forget to loot the area and grab the Field Guide Page here before leaving.

That’s all you need to know about how to solve the Key of Admittance quest in Hogwarts Legacy. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

Related Posts