How to Get Into Headmaster’s Office in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy features many familiar locations in the school of Hogwarts that have been depicted in the novels and films. One of the sacred locations in the Harry Potter series is the Headmaster’s Office. The office is indeed in the game and can be accessed in all of its glory. Here is how to get into the Headmaster’s Office in Hogwarts Legacy.

The Headmaster’s Office in Hogwarts Legacy is located at the highest point of the school. You can get there first by climbing the Grand Staircase until reaching the Trophy Room or taking the Trophy Room Floo fast travel point.

There is a metal gate that requires knowing the Alohomora spell to unlock the level I lock. After more stairs and level II and III locked doors to optionally unlock, you’ll come across a giant statue that hides the office and requires a password or an escort to get past.

Getting Into Headmaster’s Office in Hogwarts Legacy

Unfortunately, there is no way to get into the Headmaster’s Office without playing through the main quest. Players can access the room through the “Polyjuice Plot” mission, where you will disguise yourself as Professor Phineas Black to get into his office.

There is also an Upper Study area of the Headmaster’s Office but requires knowing the level 3 Alohomora spell in order to get in, which can only be learned by collecting Demiguise statue moons.

