How to Open All Hogwarts Legacy Treasure Vaults

Are you one of the countless players in Hogwarts Legacy right now who’s trying to discover every possible secret and treasure in every corner of the game map? From animal door puzzles to the mysterious Merlin Trials, there are plenty of challenges that are keeping players busy outside of class. Among the most exciting are the Treasure Vaults, which as their name suggests contain some of the most exceptional rewards in the game. For those just getting started and those trying to check the last few vaults off their list, here is an in-depth guide of how to open Hogwarts Legacy Treasure Vaults, including a few of the most difficult ones that require a bit more explanation.

How to Locate Treasure Vaults

There are a grand total of 114 vaults to find; plenty enough to keep any player busy when added to everything else there is to do in the game. To obtain the loot found within them, you must complete the puzzles that keep you from accessing them. In order to find the treasure vaults on your map, you need to look for the icon above that indicates the exact location where one is to be found.

How to Solve Treasure Vaults

The majority of the treasure vaults found in the game are solved via repeated, straightforward puzzles that require no more than a handful of steps and often take onlyn a few minutes to solve. Below is a list of all of the known puzzles found at Treasure Vaults and how to pass them.

Puzzle Cube Formation – Use the Wingardium Leviosa spell to arrange the ornate cubes to match a given pattern.

Defeat Enemies – Sometimes a horde of Inferi enemies will spawn from the ground that you must defeat in order for a treasure chest to show up. Note that Inferi must be hit with Incendio or Confringo first before they can be damaged.

Lighting Torches – Speaking of fire, some vaults will require you to light a certain number of torches around a room in order to reveal a treasure chest. A fire spell like Incendio will of course do the trick.

Spiderweb Barriers – Some vaults have nothing more than sticky spiderwebs standing between you and the treasure. Simply burn them away with either Incendio or Confringo.

Diving Into Whirlpools – For these you’ll have to get your feet wet, literally. As with the other whirlpools found throughout the game, simply dive into the whirlpool when prompted. You’ll emerge at a new location where the chest is located.

Blowing Up Rock Barriers or Boarded Up Entrances – Some vault doorways will be blocked by rocks or some sort of debris, or boarded up with planks. A flick of Confringo will demolish the blockage, leading to the treasure chest.

Spell Cubes – Search around for a large cube nearby that has a spell symbol clearly etched into it. Use Wingardium Leviosa to levitate the cube over to a pedestal that has a matching spell symbol. Next, perform the spell on the cube indicated by the symbol, and a passageway will open somewhere nearby that leads to the treasure.

Picking a Lock – Some vaults will in fact require the Alohomora spell to unlock them, similar to regular door locks in Hogwarts and Hogsmeade. However, they often require a level 2 or level 3 upgrade of the spell to access the lock. Once bypassed, the treasure lies on the other side.

Pushing or Pulling Handles – Some vaults will require you to use either Accio or Depulso to either push or pull objects with handles, often to create a new path to reach the treasure.

While the tips above will solve a good portion of the treasure vaults found across the world map, there are a select few vaults in the game that require more effort and the completion of unique tasks. Here are some of those trickier vaults and how to solve them.

Central Hogwarts Valley Treasure Vault – Chest Underneath Floor Puzzle

As shown on the map above, this vault is found in the northernmost area of Hogwarts Valley.

To access it, you’ll need to use Accio to pull a handled object outward on the left side of the stairwell leading in. Walking into the main room, you’ll notice the floor is a massive platform that shifts and bends when weight presses down. Use Revelio to locate not only the treasure chest trapped under the floor, but a cube sitting up high nearby, on the right side. Use Wingardium Leviosa to pull it down and across the floor towards the chest. The weight of the cube will push the floor down low enough to reveal it.

South Hogwarts Region Treasure Vault – Brazier Puzzle

As shown on the map above, this vault is found on the east side of the South Hogwarts Region, just south of Aranshire.

The vault is unlocked via a Spell Cube with a fire symbol, which can be found near the door. Wingardium Leviosa it over to the pedestal and use Incendio to open the vault. After traversing a winding corridor, you’ll come to a room with a statue on the left side and an empty alcove with a grey platform on the right. A lit brazier sits in front of the statue. Use Glacius to snuff it out, and the statue will spin around to reveal a new grey platform. Stand on it to be taken to the other side, where a treasure chest awaits.

Aranshire Treasure Vault – Moving Floor Puzzle

As shown on the map above, this vault is also south of Aranshire, towards the water on the left side, and is another one to be unlocked via a spell cube.

Use Revelio to track down the cube on a nearby cliffside, hidden among some trees. Levitate it back over to the pedestal at the bottom of a stairwell lined with braziers. Cast Levioso on the cube to open the vault. Head down the stairs and through the winding corridor to a seemingly empty room. Cast Revelio to reveal portion of the floor shaded blue, and then stand on this spot.

The moment you stand in that spot, a force pulls you through the wall beside you to another room, which holds the treasure chest. Be quick though, as the wall will pull you right back to the other side.

South Hogwarts Treasure Vault – Tornado Puzzle

As shown in the map above, this vault is nestled beneath the tall bridge overhead, just north of Aranshire. While easy to enter, a more unique puzzle waits within.

Inside the main room will be two stone arches on either side, and a small tornado drifting around in the middle. After approaching and “grabbing” the tornado, you must walk through the arches on either side to procure a different “version” of the room that has another tornado, fairly similar to the ancient magic arches during the main story quests. Upon getting three of the tornados, the treasure chest will spawn.

San Bakar’s Tower Treasure Vault – Wall Cube Puzzle

This vault can be found much further north at San Bakar’s Tower.

The entrance to the vault is a simple, boarded up barrier to break through with a good explosive spell like Confrigo. Upon entering the main room of the vault, you’ll find a stone cube with an arrow symbol sitting on a pedestal in the center. Use Wingardium Leviosa to lift the cube over to a nearby wall of similar cubes, which has an open spot in the middle at the top. Rotate the cube using the appropriate button on your controller/keyboard until the arrow on the cube points down. Set it in the open spot until a nearby door opens, revealing the treasure chest.

Phoenix Mountain Cave Treasure Vault – Chess Puzzle

Last but not least is a vault located in the Poidsear Coast region of the map, in the Phoenix Mountain Cave shown above. The trickiest vault on the list, this one requires substantially more work to solve.

To enter the vault, cast Depulso on the metal spires on either side of the door to make them spin and the door open. Inside, the main room contains an actual chess board with a partially-played match that you must solve to obtain the treasure.

To get started, cast Revelio to find the object in the room that you must transform into a chess piece for the board. Once you find it, use the Transformation spell to turn the object into the piece you need, and then with Wigardium Leviosa place it one square left and one forward from where the white queen piece is. This will cue checkmate, causing the queen piece to crumble and the treasure chest will then appear.

It’s worth noting that a similar chess puzzle can be found at the treasure vault in Cragcroft. Just like before, use Revelio to find the necessary item to Transform into the required chess piece for the board. This time, you will need to place the piece on the square two spaces up from the black pawn that is next to the white knight. That makes checkmate, and nets you even more treasure.

That concludes our guide for how to open and solve Treasure Vaults in Hogwarts Legacy. We hope you found these tips helpful, and feel free to leave a comment on which vault you found most challenging, or if there is something we missed. Be sure to check out all of our other related articles for Hogwarts Legacy down below so you can be well on your way to collecting everything in the game!

