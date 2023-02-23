San Bakar Tower Treasure Vault Puzzle Solution in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Outside the castle grounds, players will discover hidden Treasure Vaults filled with ghastly Inferi and convoluted challenges. One, in particular, is in the North Ford Bog region, showcasing a perplexing task that may be difficult to complete. Fortunately, we’re here to help with this quest by providing you with the solution to the San Bakar Tower Treasure Vault in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Solve San Bakar Tower Treasure Vault Puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy

Below the San Bakar Tower, you’ll find the doorway to a Treasure Vault, where you must get rid of the blockage with the Basic Cast spell. It’s recommended to keep some pyro spells in your loadout since the Inferi are weak against this technique. Once inside, you’ll stumble on a puzzle with blocks and you must cast Accio to move and hold it to perform Wingardium Leviosa.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Those who haven’t learned Wingardium Leviosa will need to finish Professor Garlick’s first assignment in order to solve the San Bakar Tower puzzle. Nevertheless, while the block is levitating, you must rotate it by using the D-Pad (Xbox and PlayStation) or pressing ‘Q’ and ‘E’ (PC) in order for the arrow to point down. Then, players can place it on top of the blocks:

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

After this, you can look to the right, and the doorway will now be open, allowing you to claim the treasure. Due to the randomized mechanics of Hogwarts Legacy, each reward varies with every chest, so every player will get something different. If you get a cosmetic, you can always enhance it by upgrading or adding a trait with the Enchanted Loom in the Room of Requirement.

So there you have it, this is how to solve the San Bakar Tower Treasure Vault in Hogwarts Legacy. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on how to open eye chests.

Related Posts