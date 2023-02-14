What Is Ancient Magic in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Image Source: Portkey Games

Ancient magic largely serves as the crux of the plot for Hogwarts Legacy but has rarely been touched upon in the Harry Potter books and films leading many fans to wonder how this elusive source of magic ties into the overarching lore. Here’s everything we know about what ancient magic is in Hogwarts Legacy.

***Spoilers for the Plot of Hogwarts Legacy***

Hogwarts Ancient Magic Explained

Ancient magic is, perhaps, the oldest and most powerful form of magic and only appears to those who can harness it in the form of traces and whispers. The protagonist of Hogwarts Legacy, guided by their mentor Professor Fig, uncover these traces of ancient magic throughout the game.

The origins of ancient magic date back to the 15th century with the first known wizard who was able to harness it being Percival Rackham who plays a direct role in the events of the game. Much like the protagonist, Rackham discovered his ability well into his adolescence which led to his late acceptance into Hogwarts in his Fifth Year.

He would eventually go on to establish a teaching career at Hogwarts as its Divination professor while mentoring the young Isidora Morganach in ancient magic. Rackham is responsible for putting the events of Hogwarts Legacy into motion.

Along with his colleagues, he formed the Keepers to prevent the powerful source of magic from falling into the wrong hands. Working with the goblins of Gringotts Bank, Rackham constructed Vault 12 as a test that could only be passed by those who possess the ability to use ancient magic.

The events of Hogwarts Legacy take place in the 19th century, a time when the Wizarding World had largely forgotten about its oldest form of magic until the protagonist uncovers and passes the trials of Vault 12. That’s everything we know about what ancient magic is in Hogwarts Legacy. Be sure to check out our ongoing coverage and guides below.

