Hogwarts Legacy Skeleton Bridge Puzzles: How to Build & Cross Them

Image Source: Avalanche Software

Occasionally while spelunking in the catacombs, you will find your progress impeded by an impassable gap. Only a foreboding skeletal structure gives you a hint of what to do, and yes indeed, it is a little morbid. Let’s look into how to build and cross skeleton bridges in Hogwarts Legacy.

Crossing the Bridge with Skeletons in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy does rather like its bridge puzzles, with this particular variety appearing in quests such as the Helm of Urtkot. Though this situation may seem obtuse at first, there is no need to overthink it; the solution is actually quite straightforward. Follow the cue set by the eerie bone apparatus bookending either end of the gap and begin searching for nearby piles of skeletons.

They will be in obvious locations, and casting Revelio will highlight them for your attention. Cast Accio on the bone piles and they will begin to accumulate in the space between ledges, forming a bridge that you can use to cross to the other side. Even in death, it seems as though some people are destined to be walked all over.

That’s all there is to it, and now you are all the wiser for knowing how to build and cross skeleton bridges in Hogwarts Legacy. For more Hogwarts info, including the approximate size of its sprawling map, be sure to check out the links below.

Related Posts