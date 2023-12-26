As you play through Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll quickly figure out that broomsticks are a huge part of the game. They’re essential for navigating the open-world quickly and efficiently, as hoofing it just isn’t practical. With that in mind, here’s what you need to know about the best starter brooms in Hogwarts Legacy.

Best Starter Brooms to Get in Hogwarts Legacy

To get straight to the point, there isn’t actually a best starter boom in Hogwarts Legacy, per se. Whichever broom you choose, you’ll get to upgrade it and improve its speed and handling, and it’ll inevitably end up being the best possible broom you could ask for in this game.

That being said, if you’re facing decision paralysis, we’re here to help. The best starter broom in Hogwarts Legacy really just comes down to cosmetic choices and your own preferences. We tend to favor the Ember Dash, the Hogwarts House Broom, and the Wind Wisp, as pictured below.

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

The Ember Dash has little sparks of flame on the tail end, making it stand out from regular brooms.

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

The Hogwarts House Broom might look a little basic, but it allows you to rep your House colors, which is honestly pretty damn important for a Harry Potter game.

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

Finally, if you want something a bit more elegant, the Wind Wisp is a really solid choice. It’s lowkey, subtle, and just exudes elegance all-around.

At the end of the day, it really doesn’t matter which starter broom you pick, as you’ll eventually upgrade it to become the best broom in the entire game. You can also always purchase the rest of the starter brooms once you have enough money, so you’ll never have to be paralyzed with this decision ever again.

How To Get Broom in Hogwarts Legacy

Note that you won’t be able to mount a broom when you start your new game. But don’t worry, you won’t have to wait long for it. There are a few steps you’ll need to complete to be able to get a broom in Hogwarts Legacy.

Complete missions in the main story until you reach the “Flying Class” quest;

Attend Madam Kogawa’s class and complete the assignments she gives you;

Buy your first broom for 600 Galleons in Sprintwitches in Hogsmeade.

In the inventory of Sprintwitches, you will also find various broom designs to buy. You can also obtain new broom designs by bursting balloons while flying around the large map in Hogwarts Legacy.

How To Upgrade Broom in Hogwarts Legacy

As you progress through the game, you will need the broom more and more, preferably faster. There are 3 levels of broom upgrades in Hogwarts Legacy, which increase its acceleration and speed.

Reach the part of the story where the owner of Sprintwitches gives you the “Sweeping the Competition” quest, where you’ll need to fly faster in a race with your fellow Hogwarts students.

Once you win the race in the “Sweeping the Competition” quest, you will unlock the first broom upgrade which costs 1,000 Galleons.

After the first upgrade is done, you unlock the second one for a price of 4,000 Galleons.

To get the third and final broom upgrade in Hogwarts Legacy, you will need to pay 7,500 Galleons.

That does it for the best starter brooms to pick in Hogwarts Legacy as well as how to get the broom and how to upgrade it.