Hogwarts Legacy Lost Astrolabe Quest Guide: Should You Keep or Give Astrolabe Back?

Finding lost items seems to be an inescapable fate for many heroes in various games. The player character in Hogwarts Legacy also experiences similar events, where people ask them to find their missing belongings. One such mission is the Lost Astrolabe side quest in Hogwarts Legacy, where Grace Pinch-Smedley needs you to find her family’s lost artifact. Once you find the missing item, you can give the Astrolabe back or keep it for yourself. If you are confused about which decision is the best, this guide can tell you about the consequences of each choice.

How to Find the Lost Astrolabe in Hogwarts Legacy

The Lost Astrolabe side quest is fairly straightforward.

After you talk with Grace and accept her request to retrieve her grandfather’s missing artifact, simply jump into the lake and begin making your way northeast. The mini-map will show you the rough location of the Astrolabe by marking the area with a dark purple color.

You just need to swim around until a diving spot (small bubbling whirlpool) appears near you. Once you get close to one, the option to dive will appear, and you can plunge into the water to retrieve a lost item. There are several diving spots in the marked area, but only one contains the missing Astrolabe, while the rest give you random gear.

After you have found the artifact, you can head back to Grace, who is still waiting for you on the dock. If you want to swim faster, you can press L3 or LS on your controller, or hold Shift on your keyboard.

Should You Give or Keep the Astrolabe in Hogwarts Legacy?

The game will give you three choices after retrieving the missing item. First, you can simply return the Astrolabe to Grace without a fuss. The Slytherin student will thank you for your help, and you will be given 180 XP and the Mermaid Mask as your reward.

The second choice will make your character ask for extra compensation for your effort. Unlike Cressida, who will be angry for making her pay for her diary, Grace will consider your demand fair and give you 20 Galleons as a bonus.

The last option will allow you to keep the Astrolabe for yourself, causing Grace to be upset. The girl will rebuke your decision and hope the artifact will bring you bad luck. Unfortunately, there is nothing you can do with the item. You cannot sell it to a shop for extra Galleons, and the Astrolabe will only sit in your inventory, gathering dust.

That’s all for our guide on how to complete the Lost Astrolabe quest in Hogwarts Legacy. Hopefully, the information we provided will help you decide if you wish to keep the Astrolabe or give it back to Grace. We also have other guides that may aid you in your journey in the magical world of Harry Potter, like how to get Felix Felicis in Hogwarts Legacy.

