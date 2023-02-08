Should You Make Cressida Pay You for Her Diary in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Image Source: Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Legacy has many adventures waiting for you to develop your magic through spells and battles. One of the missions you’ll find in the game is the flying off-the-shelves side quest with Cressida. Once you have ended the quest, you’ll have a big dilemma: should you make Cressida pay you for her diary in Hogwarts Legacy.

Should You Ask Cressida To Pay You for Her Diary in Hogwarts Legacy?

The answer to whether should you make Cressida pay you for her diary in Hogwarts Legacy depends on what kind of relationship you want to have with her. If you choose to just give her the diary back for free, she’ll be very thankful for your help, and you’ll get the standard quest rewards (Avian – Grey wand handle and some XP).

Image source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

On the other side, if you don’t care about your relationship with Cressida going forward, you can ask her to pay you for it.

Image source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

If you select the “Perhaps a reward – to keep the diary a secret” option, she’ll ask you if you’re serious, and when you say yes, she answers that she’s going to write horrible things about you in her diary that evening. You will get the standard quest reward noted above, plus 300 Galleons. Cressida hating you doesn’t have any other consequences during the game.

So it’s up to you, magician, what’s it going to be? Having a great relationship with Cressida or earning an extra 300 Galleons and moving forward with her hating you?

Now that you know if you should make Cressida pay you for her diary in Hogwarts Legacy, you can look for more guides and news from the game on Twinifinite. Below you can see we have all the answers.

