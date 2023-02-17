How to Get Felix Felicis in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Source: WB Games

Hogwarts Legacy is filled to the brim with super cool Harry Potter easter eggs for all you eagle-eyed Potterheads out there. Not only is the school architecture, world geography, and flora and fauna nigh on identical to its source material, but the magical potions on offer are lifted straight out of the novels and movies, too. For all you budding witches and wizards wondering how to get the Felix Felicis potion in Hogwarts Legacy, we’ve got all the deets below. Let’s begin, shall we?

Where to Obtain Felix Felicis Potion in Hogwarts Legacy

Firstly, it’s important to note that the Felix Felicis potion in Hogwarts Legacy is an exclusive item for those who pre-ordered the Standard Edition and Collector’s Edition of the game. If you did pre-order the game, you’ll receive the recipe for the Felix Felicis potion when you first start your playthrough.

For clarity, Pre-Order of the PS4 and PS5 editions (Standard, Deluxe, Digital Deluxe, and Collector’s) will come with the Felix Felicis Potion Recipe. (3/8) — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) August 26, 2022

At the time of writing, it’s unclear when – or even if – the Felix Felicis potion will arrive in the game for those who didn’t pre-order those aforementioned editions. Nevertheless, for those who have the recipe and are still curious as to how to concoct it, we’ll clue you in.

How to Create the Felix Felicis Potion in Hogwarts Legacy

Much like other potions in Hogwarts Legacy, the Felix Felicis potion requires two ingredients to concoct and must be crafted with a Potions Station.

Specifically, you’ll need one portion of Lacewing Flies and one portion of Fluxweed Stem to craft a Felix Felicis potion. Fluxweed Stem can be bought from The Magic Neap for 150 Galleons a pop or 300 Galleons for its seeds. Lacewing Flies, on the other hand, are quite a plentiful resource that grow out in the wilds. If you’re struggling to find some, we found some very close to the Forbidden Forest Floo Flame.

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

Thankfully, unlike in the movies – where a Felix Felicis potion takes six months to brew – it only takes one minute to concoct in Hogwarts Legacy. Phew!

What Does the Felix Felicis Potion Do in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

The Felix Felicis potion is basically the “Liquid Luck” potion from the Harry Potter novels and movies. In Hogwarts Legacy, however, it boosts a drinker’s luck by revealing all loot chests on the Minimap for one in-game day. In other words, the Felixis Felicis potion helps you spot those hidden loot chests that are tricky to find. Handy!

So, what do you know: That’s everything you need to know about how to get the Felix Felicis potion in Hogwarts Legacy. For more on the same topic, here’s how to drink potions if you’re a little puzzled by the mechanic. As always, make sure to search for Twinfinite for more guides, tips and tricks.

