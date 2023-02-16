Image Source: Avalanche Software

The only potion worth having is a stiff one at the end of the day.

Hogwarts Legacy’s potion collection features a variety of options, including Invisibility, Maxima, and Thunderbrew. Yet, even if you acquire these materials, knowing what to do with them may be confusing. Fortunately, we’ll help you with this occurrence by explaining how to drink potions in Hogwarts Legacy.

Drinking Potions in Hogwarts Legacy, Explained

Players can drink potions in Hogwarts Legacy by equipping it in their Tool Wheel and pressing the designated button shown on the bottom left corner of the screen. If you aren’t sure how to open the mechanic, all you have to do is hold ‘Tab’ on your keyboard for PC, ‘LB’ for Xbox, and ‘L1’ for PlayStation users. Then, you can select the potion you want to drink:

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

With the item in hand, you’ll now see an option to drink it and the button you’ll need to press:

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

On the other hand, the healing potion, Wiggenweld, does not require players to equip it as it is already a part of their inventory. PC users can use it by pressing ‘G,’ while PlayStation and Xbox players must hit the ‘Down’ button to remedy their health bar.

You can brew more potions in the Potions classroom or at the Room of Requirement as long as you have the necessary materials. Players can also purchase additional items at J. Pippin’s Potions in Hogsmeade.

That does it for our guide on how to drink potions in Hogwarts Legacy. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on how to get Horklump Juice.

