Casting spells, flying on brooms, and wearing cloaks aren’t the only things a witch or wizard does. They do, of course, love to concoct potions and Hogwarts Legacy takes this idea and runs with it. Not only do you get to brew a myriad of different concoctions, but you’ll even get to grow your very own ingredients in your home-base in the Room of Requirement. But with so many different ingredients at your disposal, you may be wondering how to make healing potions in Hogwarts Legacy. Worry not, as we’ll give you the lowdown right now. So, without further delay, let’s go!

How to Make Wiggenweld Potions in Hogwarts Legacy

Firstly, healing potion in Hogwarts Legacy are called Wiggenweld Potions. To create Wiggenweld Potions, you’ll need one portion of Horklump Juice and one portion of Dittany Leaves.

To find Horklump Juice in the wild, you’ll often see them growing outside of cave entrances or deep within underground areas like Spider caves. Alternatively, you can purchase them individually at J. Pippin’s Potions in Hogsmeade for 50 coins a pop. If you’re still having trouble tracking them down, we’ve got a dedicated guide showing you where to find Horklump Juice here.

As for Dittany Leaves, these can be bought from Timothy Teasdale at The Magic Keep in the northwest of Hogsmeade. Individually, Dittany Leaves cost 100 coins each, whereas their seeds cost 350 coins. We’d suggest purchasing their seeds and planting them in a Potting Table in your base in the Room of Requirement. This will give you a sustainable and readily available source of Dittany Leaves for your entire playthrough.

It’s worth noting that Dittany Leaves only need a Small Potting Table to grow them and it only takes ten minutes for them to fully develop and mature.

Once you have both ingredients, head to a Potions Station, which you can conjure using a Conjuring Spell in the Room of Requirement. Or alternatively, simply head to the Potions Classroom in Hogwarts as there’s a Potions Station in there that you can use as well.

Next, interact with the Potions Station with the Square button on PS5 or the X button on Xbox, and select a Wiggenweld Potion from the menu. The Wiggenweld Potion takes 15 seconds to brew, and then – voila! You’ll have a brand-new healing potion to use to replenish your health whenever you’re in a bind. Handy!

And, hey presto! That’s everything you need to know about how to create healing potions in Hogwarts Legacy. For more, here’s how big the game is size-wise (hint: it’s pretty darn massive!). Or, if you’d rather, feel free to browse the links below.

