Image Source: Warner Bros. Games

The fantasy world of Hogwarts Legacy is unadulterated dream fulfilment. Not only do you get to role-play as a fifth-year student in one of the most iconic boarding schools in literature, but you’ll also embark on your very own adventure brimming with mystery, intrigue, and danger at every turn. On your journey, you’ll come across Herbology as a subject to study, which will teach you how to concoct your own potions. With that in mind, then, here’s how to get Horklump Juice in Hogwarts Legacy, for those who’re on the hunt for this useful ingredient.

Where to Obtain Horklump Juice in Hogwarts Legacy

In short, the easiest way to obtain Horklump Juice in Hogwarts Legacy is from J. Pippin’s Potions shop in Hogsmeade. When you arrive here, speak to Parry Pippin and you’ll be able to trade with him.

Image Source: Warner Bros. Games via Twinfinite

Horklump Juice is quite inexpensive, and will only set you back 50 coins per pop.

On the other hand, if you’re broke, or simply would rather not spend your cash, then you can also find Horklump Juice in some underground areas in Hogwarts Legacy.

What Is Horklump Juice Used For in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Horklump Juice is a magical ingredient that can be used to concoct potions in Hogwarts Legacy. They look like small purple mushrooms and their main use is in Wiggenweld Potions, which are essentially your go-to healing potion for when you’re feeling worse for wear.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about how to get Horklump Juice in Hogwarts Legacy. For more, here are five things to do first in Hogwarts Legacy to start your adventure off on the right foot. Or if you’d rather, feel free to browse the links below.

Related Posts