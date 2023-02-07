Full Valorant Patch 6.02 Notes: Server Update & Bug Fixes That Should Make a Big Difference

Valorant is about to launch its latest version, and while Patch 6.02 isn’t big in terms of new content, it is set to make some interesting changes and bug fixes that should make the game a much better experience to play. The largest of those changes pertains to a reduction of the server’s “max rewind value,” which should make playing versus high-ping players less oppressive.

There’s also a potential fix for the KAY/O knife bug is also big news for an issue that has persisted for way too long. You can read more about that in more detail here; otherwise, check the patch notes below for details under “Bug Fixes.”

Full Valorant Patch 6.02 Notes

Adjusted max server rewind limit down to 140 ms from 200 ms. If you only play in games where everyone’s ping is low, you shouldn’t even notice this change. In other cases, the impact from this change will be subtle, and most of you won’t notice the difference. That being said, we expect to see the following changes in gameplay patterns: Playing against players with high ping should feel less like you’re getting shot after moving behind cover by a bullet fired earlier Players playing with high ping may start to experience hit registration inaccuracy



We hope that this change reduces the frustration players feel when playing against high-ping players and continues to minimize the impact of networking conditions on gameplay.

Voice Evaluation Beta ( North America/English-only) Last year we began a background launch of the Riot Voice Evaluation (RVE) in North America. RVE will now move into a limited beta phase that will enhance our behavioral reports data collection capabilities and improve the impact of our comms-related behavioral interventions.



Bugs

Agents

Potentially fixed bug with KAY/O’s Zero/point (E) not showing the correct enemies that it has suppressed (please let us know if you see further issues here)

Pathfinding has been improved on Raze’s Boom Bot (C) when chasing an enemy. It can now more consistently jump up small heights and will do so with smoother movement

Fixed a bug with Boom Bot (C) getting stuck in a wall and rapidly shaking while making a loud noise. It will now bounce off the wall per usual

Fixed a bug where Yoru’s Fakeout (C) could get stuck in mid-air in various locations

Fixed bug where Cypher’s Neural Theft (X) would only reveal one time if he had been killed or the round had changed during a previous cast

Fixed a bug where Cypher’s Neural Theft (X) reveals would be interrupted when he was killed after it had been deployed

Maps

Players will no longer make footstep audio when dropping from Lotus B site platform to the fountain

B site platform to the fountain Lotus door volume has been lowered further (we lowered in 6.01 as well) during the rotation phase

door volume has been lowered further (we lowered in 6.01 as well) during the rotation phase On Lotus , players next to each other while rotating door…rotates should feel smoother

, players next to each other while rotating door…rotates should feel smoother On Lotus , fixed an issue where players were spawning on the wrong side of barrier near C site if standing on rotating door at round end

, fixed an issue where players were spawning on the wrong side of barrier near C site if standing on rotating door at round end On Fracture, fixed a bug where the “Paul Delmann” badge could be stuck on the screen after Buy Phase ends

Weapons

Fixed an issue where Frenzy and Bulldog reload audio is quieter than other weapons in third person

Social

Fixed a bug that caused voice chat to no longer function when disconnected from the internet for less than 60 seconds If the internet is disconnected for 60 seconds or less, you will be able to reconnect to voice chat without having to relaunch the game.



