Destiny 2’s Season 20 Weapon Balance Set to Improve PvE

Season 20 of Destiny 2 is right around the corner, marking the beginning of the next chapter in Bungie’s powerhouse title: Lightfall. The next expansion will be one of Bungie’s biggest to date, as Guardians will travel to Neomuna and dabble in the Darkness in preparation for the arrival of The Witness and the Shadow Legion.

Speaking of preparation, Season 19 has seen Bungie prepare the player base for what comes next. The past few months have been full of communication regarding the changes to the game’s economy and much more. Bungie isn’t done yet, as the developer shares an insight into what’s changing with much of the weapon tuning focusing on Heavy Weapons in PvE, some Kinetic weapons, and adding subclass verbs to several Exotic Weapons.

Season 20 Weapons Tuning Preview:



⬆ Machine Guns, most Kinetic weapons, Heavy Grenade Launchers

↔ Linear Fusion Rifles, Exotic Weapons

🔁 Perk updates: Eager Edge, Veist Stinger, and more



Some of the important areas involve Linear Fusion Rifles being brought back down to reality with a 15% decrease in damage to Champions, minibosses, bosses, and vehicles, although Sleeper Simulant and Queenbreaker remain unaffected, with the latter also receiving an Arc 3.0 blind to its shot. Machine Guns will see a damage increase of around 10%, and Grenade Launchers are getting a meaty pass over in most of its categories as this weapon class has been faltering for some time.

On the other hand, Kinetic weapons will receive a buff depending on whether or not they use primary or special ammo, as Bungie looks to incentivize players using Kinetic weapons that aren’t strictly Stasis. Plenty of Exotics and Perk terminology have seen adjustments to match, with fans noting Two-Tailed Fox may be seeing some good changes. A neat little addition is that PC players can finally enjoy the “Red reticle” enhancement, which provides information on a weapon’s effective range.

There’s a lot of changes in here, further showing how dedicated Bungie is to shuffling up the player experience. Lightfall arrives Feb. 28, and with Bungie already working on updates for Seasons 21 and 22, stick around with us, Guardian, as we’ll be keeping you up-to-date on everything you need to know.

