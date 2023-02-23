Co-Founder Shinji Mikami Is Leaving Tango Gameworks After 13 Years

Image via Bethesda Softworks

Tango Gameworks says goodbye the the mind behind several of its main games

Tango Gameworks is losing co-founder Shinji Mikami after 13 years with the company. The official Bethesda Twitter account tweeted confirmed the news earlier today, extending a heartfelt thank you to the founder and well wishes for future endeavors.

Mikami worked on Tango Gameworks’ biggest hits, including Ghostwire: Tokyo and The Evil Within games. Mikami also had a part to play in Hi-Fi Rush, the music-lover’s dream come true that had a surprise release earlier this year.

This doesn’t mean that Shinji Mikami is done making games. He’s credited on games that didn’t come from Tango Gameworks, such as several Resident Evil games and the Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney games.

His first credited game was even involved with Disney as he produced the video game adaptation of Aladdin in 1993. However, after working in the games industry for 20 years and approaching 60 years young, Mikami may be thinking about retiring.

Tango Gameworks doesn’t seem to be letting his departure slow them down, either. In the farewell tweet, Bethesda pointed out that it was excited about the future of the developing studio. Currently, the studio hasn’t announced any games they’re currently working on, and fans have pretty varied wishes when it comes to what they hope the studio is focusing on, including The Evil Within 3, which Hi-Fi Rush might have actually confirmed.

Bethesda didn’t say exactly when Shinji Mikami will step away from Tango Gameworks, only specifying that it would be happening “in the coming months.”

Related Posts