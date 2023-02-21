Image Source: Activision

Vice Chairman and President of Microsoft Brad Smith has stated in a tweet that Microsoft and Nintendo have completed negotiations and entered into a contract to bring one of the largest video game franchises to the Kyoto-based developer and publisher.

In an interesting turn of events, contingent on Microsoft’s impending buyout of Activision-Blizzard, Call of Duty will be on Nintendo hardware for at least the next decade.

We’ve now signed a binding 10-year contract to bring Xbox games to Nintendo’s gamers. This is just part of our commitment to bring Xbox games and Activision titles like Call of Duty to more players on more platforms. pic.twitter.com/JmO0hzw1BO — Brad Smith (@BradSmi) February 21, 2023

The Jan. 2022 announcement of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision-Blizzard shocked the video games industry, with a $68.7 billion being thrown down for the Overwatch and Call of Duty publisher, making a mark as the largest acquisition deal in Microsoft’s history.

With this move, Microsoft has made its position clear that they intend on expanding its reach to as many players as possible, including Nintendo players; the Call of Duty series is now contractually confirmed to be returning to Nintendo hardware for the first time since Call of Duty: Ghosts on the Nintendo Wii U in 2013.

Do not expect to see Call of Duty on your Nintendo Switch immediately, however, as the gargantuan Activision-Blizzard cash deal has not yet closed. Microsoft is steadfast in its desire to close the deal, as it prepares to defend the decision before EU antitrust regulators concerned over the possible monopoly such a large acquisition could create, as reported by Reuters.

Despite this, and controversy regarding the decision to keep Bobby Kotick as CEO of Activision-Blizzard following the deal’s closing, Microsoft has remained adamant.

Microsoft has not specified whether Call of Duty will arrive specifically on the Nintendo Switch or another future system. Nevertheless, upon the $68.7B closing, expect definite plans for Call of Duty to be appearing in the eShop for the next 10 years.

