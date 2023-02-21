Best Vel 46 Loadout in Warzone 2 & MW2 Season 2

Image Source: Infinity Ward

The Vel 46 is easily one of Call of Duty’s best weapons this year, as this submachine gun boasts a high rate of fire and an easily controllable recoil pattern. Not many people have taken note of it, most likely because it was previously named the MP7. It’s time to get a jumpstart on your lobbies and use the Vel 46 to dominate the competition, so here’s what you need to know about the best Vel 46 loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 in Season 2.

Best Vel 46 Loadout in Warzone 2

Muzzle : Bruen Pendulum

: Bruen Pendulum Underbarrel : FSS Sharkfin 90

: FSS Sharkfin 90 Magazine : 50 Round Mag

: 50 Round Mag Rear Grip : ZLR Combat Grip

: ZLR Combat Grip Stock: Assault – 60 Stock

Regarding the second season of Warzone, the Vel 46 holds its ground amidst the sea of secondary weapons. The best way to build this class is to give it a larger magazine and focus on its recoil control as pictured in the setup above.

Now that custom Perk Packages are a feature, you’ll want to gear toward having a stronger secondary like the TAQ-V or primary, depending on how you set up your classes. Overkill is a must-have in Warzone, and it’s imperative to build your loadout to play faster and reward kills in case of overwhelming odds.

Overkill : Carry two primary weapons.

: Carry two primary weapons. Double Time : Double the duration of Tac Sprinting and increases crouch movement speed by 30%.

: Double the duration of Tac Sprinting and increases crouch movement speed by 30%. Fast Hands : Reload, use equipment, and swap weapons faster.

: Reload, use equipment, and swap weapons faster. Quick Fix: Killing players or inserting a plate immediately starts health regeneration.

Best Vel 46 Loadout in MW2

Muzzle : Brun Pendulum

: Brun Pendulum Underbarrel : FSS Sharkfin 90

: FSS Sharkfin 90 Stock : Assault – 60 Stock

: Assault – 60 Stock Laser : VLK LZR 7MW

: VLK LZR 7MW Optic: Slimline Pro or Rear Grip: ZLR Combat Grip

The Vel 46 will perform absolute wonders for you when paired with a rushing class, as that’s typically how you want to use an SMG. Pictured above is the optimal loadout you’ll want to use with the Vel 46, with the first four attachments being absolute must-haves. The fifth option depends on whether or not you can live with the gun’s funky iron sight; if you can’t, add the Slimline Pro to cure that problem. If you can, throwing on a rear grip will boost its recoil control massively.

As for the rest of your loadout, have fun with it! Throwing knife kills are always a blast, especially on smaller maps like Shoothouse, Shipment, or Dome, and if you’re picking up the faster pace of play, adding Double Time paired with Dead Silence will have you running around the map in seconds, alongside a nice Stim shot to the arm. If you have them unlocked, akimbo weapons like the X12 are a nice backup to have for cleaning up any messy encounters.

Running the default Phantom Perk Package is a solid choice as it grants:

Battle Hardened: Reduce the effect of enemy Flash, Stun, EMP, Gas Grenades, and Shock Sticks. Immune to Snapshot Grenades.

Double Time: Double the duration of Tactical Sprint. Increase crouch movement speed by 30%.

Cold-Booded: Undetectable by AI targeting systems, and thermal optics. Does not trigger High Alert warning. Does not highlight in enemy Tactical Cameras, Recon Drones, and Spotter Scopes.

Ghost: Undetectable by UAVs, Portable Radars, and Heartbeat Sensors.

With that, that’s all you need to know about the best loadout for the Vel 46 in Season 2 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. Be sure to check out more CoD content down below.

