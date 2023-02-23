Image Source: Capcom

That rumbling you hear is the sound of Street Fighter 6 rapidly approaching release. Sony brought the goods in the Feb. 2023 State of Play with a brand new trailer for the fighter, this time featuring three unique characters in action. We are happy to report that there’s bears and baddies abound in the newest Street Fighter 6 trailer.

Zangief, everyone’s favorite Russian daddy– I mean bear– I mean wrestler is back. His grapples and wrestling moves look absolutely stone cold stunning with the game’s new graphical engine. The trailer gives us a glimpse at his Level 2 and 3 Super Arts, the Cyclone Lariat and Bolshoi Storm Buster, respectively, complete with his beloved goofy nature. Welcome back, zaddy.

Meanwhile, the trailer also gave us a look at the newcomer Lily, representing the Thunderfoot tribe where series familiar T. Hawk hails from. Lily brings two war clubs to the battle, complete with some winding moves making for a display of attacks that are equal parts dizzying and adorable. Fans of the series will be glad to see her exciting Breezing Hawk and Raging Typhoon Super Arts moves. Eagle-eyed fans may even notice the Raging Typhoon being very similar to T. Hawk’s own style.

Lastly, the State of Play trailer showed series staple and certified baddie Cammy reporting in. Fans of Cammy, such as Academy Award-nominee Jamie Lee Curtis, will be glad to know that much of Cammy’s moveset remains — but suitably amped up for the breathtaking new title. Her Killer Bee Spin and Delta Red Assault Super Arts moves highlight her penchant for being as beautiful as she is deadly.

With Zangief, Lily, and Cammy officially revealed, the 18-character roster that will be available at launch is now complete. We look forward to seeing who else decides to join the fray post-launch, but this is quite an eclectic and vibrant cast bringing familiar and fresh ideas, such as the new World Tour mode, that are sure to keep your heart pounding in the thick of battle.

We hope you are as excited as we are to get our hands on Street Fighter 6 when it releases for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on June 2, 2023. Stick with Twinfinite for more news and updates on Street Fighter 6.

