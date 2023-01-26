All Characters in Street Fighter 6, Listed

Image Source: Capcom

The World Tour Opening Movie: The Meaning of Strength showcases the official roster of Street Fighter 6. In this launch, we see modernized versions of fan favorites like Chun-Li and Guile and newcomers like Kimberly and JP. So, if you want to see the complete cast, here is a list of all characters in Street Fighter 6.

All Street Fighter 6 Characters

Originals of the Street Fighter franchise, including Ryu, Chun-Li, and Ken, are returning in the next installment with a whole new look due to the latest modernized open-world mode. However, there are a few members of the cast who are making their first debut in the game, expanding the roster of the combat universe.

Here is a list of all characters in Street Fighter 6:

Luke

Jamie

Manon

Kimberly

Marisa

Lily

JP

Juri

Dee Jay

Cammy

Ryu

E. Honda

Blanka

Guile

Ken

Chun-Li

Zangief

Dhalsim

The World Tour Opening Movie: The Meaning of Strength video gave us a sneak peek of all 18 characters of Street Fighter 6. With this debut, we see the art designs of various fighters, such as Dhalsim, Cammy, E. Honda, and Blanka.

Other than this launch, fans received an in-depth overview of each individual on the Street Fighter 6 official website. For example, you can check out a brief summary about E. Honda, along with information about his hates, likes, height, weight, and voice actor.

Fans can also learn more about the newest character of the franchise, Kimberly, who is a student to Guy (the 38th successor to Bushinryu.) Moreover, she is a lover of ’80s pop culture with an ambition to become a ninja.

Street Fighter 6 is now available for pre-order with the Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate editions. Those who are interested in getting more content can purchase premium versions to acquire additional fighters and fashionable outfits to wear for battle.

