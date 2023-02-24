Baldur’s Gate 3 Is in the Works for Xbox, But Don’t Expect it Any Time Soon

Image Source: Larian Studios

Hot off the heels of the announcement that the sprawling roleplaying game Baldur’s Gate 3 has a full release date — coming to PC and PlayStation 5 on August 31, 2023 — it has been revealed that an Xbox version is something that the team has in the works, as well.

Taking to Reddit, Larian Studios threw a bone to hungry Microsoft fans, albeit with a caveat that an official announcement was being held off due to technical issues.

As per the post from community manager Molly Carroll, the biggest hurdle they are trying to clear at this time is with getting split-screen co-op to work correctly on the system, and that they will not make any announcements until they feel like they have the matter under hand, “because we don’t want to get peoples hopes up until we’re sure we can deliver.”

Though such complications are surely disappointing for Team Green, there is plenty of time between now and August for the developers to iron out these bugs. For all we know, they could be on the threshold of a breakthrough that puts the project back on track, and will feel comfortable in making the dream an official reality — if not to coincide with other platforms, then somewhere down the line.

Baldur’s Gate 3 was first released via early access on PC, Mac, and Google Stadia in October 2020, allowing players to enjoy its first act.

