Is Baldur’s Gate 3 Coming to Xbox? Answered
Will Baldur’s Gate 3 be playable on Microsoft’s console?
The confirmation of an official release date for Baldur’s Gate 3 during the State of Play 2023 was an exciting time for fans of the early-access title. Not only did it reveal a date for the game’s full release, but also a surprise announcement that it’s headed to PS5 as well. Naturally, this has left Xbox gamers in the lurch a bit, unsure if the latest Baldur’s Gate entry will arrive on their platform of choice. If you’re wondering whether or not Baldur’s Gate 3 is coming to Xbox, we have the answer for you right here.
Will Baldur’s Gate 3 Come Out on Xbox?
While answers to this type of question are typically a definitive yes or no, things are a bit more uncertain with Baldur’s Gate 3. As of right now, developer Larian Studios is working on an Xbox version of Baldur’s Gate 3, but technical issues are preventing them from officially announcing the port.
This information came courtesy of the development team itself. Molly Carroll, Larian Studios’ Community Manager took to the game’s subreddit to clarify that the lack of an Xbox announcement had nothing to do with an exclusivity deal or similar.
Instead, it’s the result of problems the studio is having with the port, with specific regard given to split-screen co-op. While this information doesn’t outright confirm when (or even if) Baldur’s Gate 3 will eventually head to Xbox, it does paint a clearer picture of the situation.
