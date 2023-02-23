Baldur’s Gate 3 Gets a Release Date and Is Heading to PlayStation 5

Image Source: Larian Studios

As a part of the Sony State of Play on Feb. 23, developer and publisher Larian Studios has provided a full release date (and new platform) for the upcoming Baldur’s Gate 3.

The long awaited RPG will be seeing its full release on August 31, 2023. While originally slated to release only for PC and Mac, the State of Play also confirmed the game will be available for PlayStation 5 on the same day in August.

The announcement coincided with a brand new trailer, providing viewers with several snippets of gameplay, a showcase of the character customization on offer, and glimpses of the major players in the game’s storyline.

Set in the Dungeons & Dragons setting of the Forgotten Realms, Baldur’s Gate 3 initially launched as an early access title in October of 2020 and has been regularly receiving content and fine-tuning of the experience since. Its most recent major update was December’s Holy Knight patch, which added the paladin class, increased the level cap, and introduced new gameplay systems.

It also has some rather large shoes to fill given its status as a sequel to the BioWare-developed (and much beloved) Baldur’s Gate 2, which is now considered a classic RPG from the turn of the century. If you’d like to view the new trailer, you can do so in full below. Notably, it features voiceover work from none other than actor J.K. Simmons, who will be taking on the role of General Ketheric Thorm.

