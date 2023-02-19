All Mounts in Hogwarts Legacy & How to Get Them

Image Credit: Avalanche Software

Walking can be a chore, especially when you have to traverse through a massive area. Thankfully, Hogwarts Legacy provides players with several types of mounts that they can obtain during their playthrough. If you want to learn more about them, you’ve come to the right place. This guide will explain in detail all the available mounts in Hogwarts Legacy and how you can get them.

All Mounts You Can Obtain in Hogwarts Legacy

In Hogwarts Legacy, you must progress through the story for several hours before obtaining your first mount. Generally, it is recommended that you focus on the main missions and get the broom first before exploring the area outside of Hogwarts.

There are five unlockable mounts, but only three are available in the base game. Here is the full list:

Broomstick

Hippogriff

Onyx Hippogriff

Thestral

Graphorn

How to Get a Broomstick in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Credit: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

The broomstick is the first mount you can unlock in Hogwarts Legacy. Although it may not seem as cool as other mounts in the game, the broom is quite fast and reliable. You can even upgrade its stability and speed by completing flight trials with Imelda at the Quidditch Pitch.

To get your first broom, you need to attend the Flying class taught by Professor Kogawa and then visit the Spintwitches in Hogsmeade. There are five brooms that you can buy from Albie Weekes, and each costs 600 Galleons. Luckily, you don’t need to worry about which one is the best because all of them have the same stats, so you only need to pick one based on your preferences.

How to Unlock the Hippogriff Mount in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Credit: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

The Hippogriff is the second mount you can obtain in the base game. You first meet Highwing during a Beast class, where Poppy Sweeting introduces you to the female Hippogriff she has befriended. Remember not to follow Draco Malfoy’s example and respect the creature properly by bowing.

Later, you must rescue Highwing from poachers during the High Keep quest. You initially intend to infiltrate Falbarton Castle and find proof of the collaboration between Harlow and Rookwood with Natsai Onai, but you soon witness the Hippogriff being subdued by several wizards when she attempts to escape.

The two of you will save the captured beasts and fly away from the castle on the Hippogriffs’ backs. Once you complete the quest, you can summon Highwing from your Nab-Sack and ride her on the ground and in the air.

How to Gain the Onyx Hippogriff Mount in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Credit: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

The Onyx Hippogriff is a special mount you can obtain by pre-ordering Hogwarts Legacy. Caligo has a similar appearance to Highwing except for the color of her feathers, which are jet-black.

This beast can be considered an alternate version of the original Hippogriff mount since both have the same stats, and you can also use her on the ground and in the air. If you want to switch from Highwing to Caligo, go to the Gear section in your Field Guide, pick Flying Mounts, and select the beast from the options.

How to Get the Thestral Mount in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Games via Twinfinite

Like the Onyx Hippogriff, the Thestral mount is another reward for pre-purchasing Hogwarts Legacy. However, you must buy at least the Deluxe or even the Collector’s edition of the game to get this gentle beast. Similar to Highwing, you can ride Sepulchria like a horse or order her to take flight into the air.

There is no special mission required for you to unlock the Thestral mount. Once you complete the High Keep quest and obtain Highwing, Sepulchria will be available as an option in the Flying Mount section.

How to Obtain the Graphorn Mount in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Credit: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

The Graphorn is the last mount you can receive in the game by starting the San Bakar’s Trial mission. The last Keeper will ask you to find a way into his Pensieve chamber, which requires you to tame a beast called Lord of the Shore.

You will need to go to an area near the South Clagmar Coast Floo Flame and face the creature in battle. At the end of the fight, you will be given a choice to kneel or attack the Graphorn. Both actions will lead to the beast backing down and accepting you as his master.

Lord of the Shore is a Ground mount and cannot take flight, but his size allows him to break the obstacles in his path. You can also bring the beast into battles and ram your enemies to the ground. Be careful not to overuse charging, as the Graphorn has a stamina meter that can quickly deplete to zero.

That’s the end of our guide about all the mounts in Hogwarts Legacy and how to get them. If you need more help with the game, you can check the related articles below.

