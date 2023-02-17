Hogwarts Legacy The High Keep Quest Guide

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Natsai Onai is a courageous Hogwarts student who will ask for your help in her quest to take down Theophilus Harlow and the main antagonist, Rookwood. In this mission, you’ll travel to Falbarton Castle, where players must rescue the majestic Hippogriffs and eliminate mighty foes. So, if you want to help Natty finish this task, here’s how to complete The High Keep quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Complete The High Keep Quest in Hogwarts Legacy

You can go to the Falbarton Castle Floo Flame in Hogsmeade Valley to begin The High Keep mission of Hogwarts Legacy:

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

To complete this mission, you can follow this step-by-step guide:

Talk to Natty and find a pathway to the battlements. The gateway will be locked, so you must use a pathway near the Floo Flame as a shortcut. Climb up the wooden platform. Use Depulso on the mechanism. Cast Accio to drag the crate to the wall. Use Leviosa on the crate to reach the destination. Utilize a Force (purple) spell to get rid of the barrier. You’ll need to perform another Force spell to break the barrier. Use Depulso on the mechanism a few times until you see the handle to the main gate. Opening the main gate is a bit tricky since you’ll need to time your spells right. Cast Accio on the handle to open it. Do this action as quickly as possible because it will eventually close. Talk to Natty and wait for her open the door. Go up the wooden structure. Perform Depulso to push the crate to the ground. Drag the crate with Accio and cast Leviosa to get higher up. Defeat the enemies or sneak past them with Disillusionment. Unlock the door with Alohomora. Go up to make your way to the roof and defeat the Poacher Ranger. Players can continue going upwards by using the stairs. Unlock another door and travel up the stairs. Follow Natsai while riding Highwing.

Once you complete the mission, you’ll be able to use Highwing as a flying mount. Players can also change their selection for other animals, like the Sepulchria and Caligo, on the Gear section of the menu.

Now that you know how to complete The High Keep quest of Hogwarts Legacy, you can cruise around the sky with your new beast friend. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on where to find a Graphorn.

