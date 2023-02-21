A New Pokemon Presents Is Happening on Pokemon Day 2023

Image Source: Twitter

Pokemon Day 2023 is just around the corner, and fans are apparently in for quite a treat. According to a new tweet from the official Twitter account, a brand new Pokemon Presents is on the way to trainers.

When Does the Pokemon Presents 2023 Event Come Out?

The event is set to take place on the official YouTube channel starting at 6:00 AM PST on Feb. 27, 2023. Like previous presentations, this will last about 20 minutes, though there currently hasn’t been any info regarding what will be shown.

It is worth noting that the last time we got a Pokemon Presents in August 2022 that it was all about info on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. While not confirmed, many believe that this specific event will also be based around the game, most specifically that there will be info on upcoming DLC, since the game is already out.

In other Pokemon news, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s 1.2.0 update tackled a lot of bugs and while also putting a heavy focus on improving Tera Raid. Unfortunetly, the update has essentially been a downgrade for the player experience to improve overall performance.

