Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s 1.2.0 Update Fixes Tera Raids & Performance… Kind Of

We’re only months removed from the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but with Nintendo’s announcement of a version 1.2.0 update slated for late February, players can expect Tera Raid and performance fixes, to name a few, in the near future.

This update brings plenty of quality of life changes, with many of them centering around Pokémon Boxes. Players will be able to manage much more with regard to their creature’s status all in one location, such as their nickname, held items, markings, TMs, and moves — whether it be reordering, remembering, or forgetting them.

However, the bulk of this update focuses on several bug issues that continue to plague the game, and promises that the development team “are planning further features and bug fixes not listed in these patch notes.” Most notably these fixes are aimed at tackling issues players have had with battling, and Tera Raid battles specifically.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet 1.2.0 Patch Notes

While these fixes come in all shapes and sizes, improving battle performance is at the top of the list. After that, players should notice a few quality of life changes as follows.

Feature Adjustments

In addition to everything you’ll be able to do from the summary screen, players can also select All Boxes while moving items or Pokémon in both the Party and Boxes as well as Held Items view.

Plus, boxes assigned to a specific Battle Team will have a darker, more visible icon display if they are part of the team currently shown.

Key Bug Fixes — Tera Raid Battles

There are all sorts of Tera Raid Battle issues to address, such as when the opposing Tera Pokémon’s HP isn’t accurately reflecting damage or status conditions. Not only that, but there have been moments when all Pokémon on the player’s side would faint despite their HP indicating otherwise.

Elsewhere, reports of input issues centering around a player choosing their target have been noted, as well as the fact that players were sometimes brought to a different Pokémon Tera Raid Battle than the one they saw. Every once in a while, Tera Raid Battle crystals would fail to appear.

Key Bug Fixes — Battles

Specifically during Double Battles, type matchups against a Pokémon that has already fainted will no longer appear.

Outside of that, fixes include the Terastallized form of Zoroark and its Illusion Ability. Additionally, there have been issues of Destiny Bond’s ability failing to activate after a Pokémon Terastallized, which will also be addressed.

Key Bug Fixes — General

The biggest general fix focuses on the game suddenly forcibly closing. To address this, players will begin to see fewer Pokémon and people in certain locations. Other performance updates include fixing the player’s in-game character expressions, as well as item locations, ranked battles accessibility, and players not receiving their appropriate rewards.

So why do we say that the update kind of fixes the performance issues? Because it’s essentially downgrading the player experience to improve overall performance, rather than finding other means of optimizing the gameplay experience. This may come as disappointing news to some players.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet released for the Nintendo Switch on Nov. 18, 2022, and has received a few post-launch updates already. As always, these updates are subject to change, but Nintendo has already indicated that more fixes are on the way.

