Why Is Max Mad at Abby in Ginny & Georgia?

Ginny & Georgia is back on Netflix for Season 2, and just as we start our binge we’re introduced to a very upset Max. The first season finale left us with some cliffhangers, one of them the end of MANG (Max, Abby, Norah and Ginny), as Max cuts ties with Ginny and Abby. If you don’t clearly recall and are wondering why Max is mad at Abby in Ginny & Georgia, carry on reading.

What Did Abby Do to Max in Ginny & Georgia?

Max is mad at Abby because she knew Ginny was sleeping with her twin brother Marcus and didn’t tell Max, even after Max asked her about it. Their friendship starts to tremble in the last episode of season 1 as Ginny is trying to explain why she cheated on Hunter and why she didn’t tell Max about Marcus, and she looks at Abby and says that she can’t believe Abby told Max when she was the one that said to keep it a secret. However, Abby didn’t tell Max, and Max found out because she looked through Marcus’s phone and saw messages and photos that confirmed their relationship.

In turn, Abby tries to argue that she didn’t tell Max so she wouldn’t get hurt, yet Max doesn’t want anything to do with her anymore. As a result, Abby gets further isolated as she was already going through body dysmorphia and her parent’s divorce.

Now you know why Max is mad at Abby in Ginny & Georgia.

